City take charge of Newcastle cricket's club championship at halfway mark

CITY have taken an early stranglehold on Newcastle District Cricket Association's club championship, holding a 65-point advantage over closest rivals Waratah-Mayfield at the halfway mark of 2023-2024.
Joint leaders in men's first grade, on top of development league and with a women's T20 title already under their belts, City have collected 742 points by the Christmas break.
The Sabres also find themselves inside the top four in both second and fourth grades.
It's understood City last claimed the club championship in 2010-2011.
Waratah-Mayfield (677) are next best so far this campaign, followed by Charlestown (620), Stockton (587), Merewether (537), Cardiff-Boolaroo (523) and Wallsend (468).
Hamilton-Wickham (376), Belmont (272), University (216) and Toronto (128) round out the ladder.
Stand-alone competitions T20 Summer Bash, Denis Broad Cup and Under 21s are excluded from club-championship calculations.
* NERVOUS moments in Sunday's T20 Summer Bash opener between hosts Waratahs (5-171) and the Black Roses (3-174).
Visiting captain Jay Sneddon conceded 11 runs from the final over, including a wide off his sixth delivery, but executed dots either side to close out the innings and post a narrow win.
Waratahs duo Kyle Faber (47) and Alex Taylor (59) combined for an unbeaten partnership of 85, facing a collective total of 57 balls and hitting 70 in boundaries (10 fours, five sixes).
* THERE was a familiar name among the runs in NDCA third grade last round with Steve Mudford notching up 189 for Toronto against City at Learmonth Park.
Now playing alongside son Hamish, Mudford scored most of Toronto's 9-266.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.