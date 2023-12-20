Newcastle Herald
'We are closing in on you': eight arrested in shooting murder investigation

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 20 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:17pm
Police arrested eight people in connection with an investigation into the shooting of three innocent people. File picture
Police arrested eight people in connection with an investigation into the shooting of three innocent people. File picture

DETECTIVES have arrested eight people during dawn raids across the Central Coast and Sydney amid a massive investigation into the alleged shooting murder of an innocent man.

