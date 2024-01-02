Newcastle Herald
Midnight Chicken driving Newcastle bluegrass revival

By Alex Morris
Updated January 2 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 2:30pm
Newcastle band Midnight Chicken is finding traction with their unique country folk sound.
Newcastle band Midnight Chicken is finding traction with their unique country folk sound.

Banjo twangs and fiddle tunes rang out in Wickham on a Friday night at The Lass O'Gowrie. Classics from Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and The Chicks were interspersed with zesty originals, fast and slow. Midnight Chicken's self-described "bizarre take" on bluegrass music is actually a lot of fun.

