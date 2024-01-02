Midnight Chicken driving Newcastle bluegrass revival

The name Midnight Chicken has been stewing for quite some time. Hunter and O'Neill were in a Vinnies outlet in Tamworth years ago and decided that whatever the name of the random book they pulled off the shelf, that was the name of their future band. It happened to be an award-winning cookbook called Midnight Chicken. It worked nicely as many of his friends associate Beasley with chickens; he has a lot of chicken paraphernalia.