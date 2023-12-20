Striking Gold: Apostolos Stamatelopoulos eyes club record, Asian Cup call-up

HIRED gun Apostolos Stamatelopoulos will set a new record for the best start by a goalscorer in Newcastle Jets history if he hits the target against Adelaide United at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.
And he might be rewarded with a place in the Socceroos squad for the Asian Cup.
Stamatelopoulos, 24, has netted seven goals in seven games this season.
Roy O'Donovan (2017-18) and Beka Mikeltadze (2021-22) also had seven goals after seven games but then encountered dry spells.
Adam Taggart had six goals at the same period on the way to scoring a club-record 16 and winning the A-League Golden Boot in 2013-14.
The seven-goal haul is the most productive start Stamatelopoulos has made to a campaign. He sat out the 2-0 loss to Melbourne City due to a hamstring strain.
Only Melbourne Victory marksman Bruno Fornaroli, with 11 goals, has found the back of the net more often.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold will on Friday name a 23-man squad for the Asian Cup, to be held in Qatar next month.
Injuries to Brandon Borrello, Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Riley McGree have left Arnold light on front-third options.
Fornaroli, 36, is favoured for a recall for the Asian Cup, where Australia is in Group B alongside Uzbekistan, Syria and India.
"If Stamma keeps scoring, at some stage he will be in that conversation," Jets coach Rob Stanton said after the striker converted from from the spot in the 2-all draw with Perth last round.
"I think Graham Arnold may have settled on some numbers. Everyone wants a goal-scorer. Stamma is good in the air. He is good at pressing. He offers a lot. He ticks a lot of boxes,
"If he is consistent over the course of the year. If he ends up with a dozen or 15 goals, it would be serious a conversation. He is in a great age bracket. If it doesn't happen now, if he keeps going, it might happen in the future.
"I just want him to focus on this week."
Stamatelopoulos was born in Adelaide and began his A-League career at the Reds.
He scored against his former club at Coopers Stadium in his previous stint with the Jets in the 2020-21 season before heading to Greece for the past two seasons.
Jets teammate Daniel Wilmering is confident that Stamatelopoulos can continue his golden run.
"Stamma will be ready to perform in front of family and friends," Wilmering said. "If we are doing our job feeding him, we know he will put it in the back of the net. We just have to keep feeding him the ball."
Adelaide (10 points) sit one point above the Jets in seventh spot, however they have lost three games on the bounce.
"Adelaide always play better at home," Wilmering said. "They are a very good team and have a lot of pace on the wings. They have a lot of young players, a lot of energetic players. Also guys like Ben Halloran, who is very experienced and has always been a good player. It's a tough place to go and we definitely need to bring our A-game to come away with points. They are dangerous in wide areas. If we can nullify that, then we will have a good chance to win."
Wilmering has played off the bench in the past three games and has been deployed in an attacking role rather than at left fullback.
"There is a lot of competition in this team which is good," Wilmering said. "At the moment, I'm coming off the bench. I need to focus on making an impact."
"Rob sees me playing higher up the pitch. That is where I played a lot of my football last year [at Wanderer] as well. He knows I can do that. Where ever I come on, I just have to be ready to do the job."
Meanwhile, Jets boss Shane Mattiske said talks with a potential new overseas owner were continuing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.