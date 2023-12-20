Newcastle Heraldsport
Merewether bolster squad for back half of year with all-rounder Thomas Owen

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated December 20 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 5:30pm
Merewether recruit Thomas Owen playing in the T20 Summer Bash final of 2021-2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary describes mid-season recruit Thomas Owen as a "very handy pick up" as the Lions look to ride an unbeaten December into the New Year.

