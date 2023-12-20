Merewether bolster squad for back half of year with all-rounder Thomas Owen

MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary describes mid-season recruit Thomas Owen as a "very handy pick up" as the Lions look to ride an unbeaten December into the New Year.
Geary confirmed the arrival of the Central Coast all-rounder this week after Owen took part in Newcastle District Cricket Association's T20 Summer Bash double header on Sunday.
"So he [Owen] will be joining us for the rest of the season now," Geary told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's been working in the Newcastle area for some time and he's been coming to training [at Merewether] for the whole year essentially, just because of work up here and he can't make it back to his training [with Narara Wyoming].
"Now that he's moved up [to live in Newcastle] he's not that keen on driving the hour or so back to the coast games. He's going to finish the year with us and probably play on into the future.
"Good player. Handy batsman and bowls pretty handy left-arm orthodox [spin]. He gets on with everyone and has slotted into the team well. He'll be a very handy pick up for the back half of the year."
Having opened the first-grade campaign 2-4, Merewether since strung together back-to-back wins against University and Belmont to now sit equal sixth on the ladder and seven points shy of the top four.
"It's good to string a couple of wins together going into Christmas. We've got a couple of tough games after [the break] but hopefully we can continue on," Geary said.
The Lions also enjoyed success in the stand-alone T20 Summer Bash, knocking off last season's runner-up and 2021-2022 champions the Magpies (Charlestown) at Townson Oval before following suit against the Rebels (Suburban Districts).
Marquee player Blake Smith (Campbelltown) scored 59 runs and took 3-30 combined across the two outings on December 17.
