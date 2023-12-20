Cash, drugs, cash stash uncovered after car stop: police

A GUN, ammunition, drugs and a cash stash were allegedly uncovered after a car was stopped and searched in the Hunter.
A 27-year-old man will front court next month after he was pulled over by highway patrol police while driving a sedan in the Cessnock area about 8am on Tuesday.
Officers searched the man and his car and allegedly found 50 rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone and $2500 cash.
The Rural Crime Prevention Team was called in, backed by Hunter Valley detectives, and later raided a property on Maitland Street at Muswellbrook.
There, they allegedly discovered 20 kilograms of cannabis, a firearm, and a bag containing a white powder which police claim was cocaine.
The man was taken to Cessnock Police Station and had a string of charges levelled against him.
He will front Muswellbrook court accused of three counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, possessing ammunition without authority, dealing with the proceeds of crime, and possessing a prohibited drug.
He also faces one charge of supplying cannabis.
The man was refused bail and will remain behind bars ahead of his first court appearance next month.
