Community leaves Christmas lunch with full bellies and a hearty hamper

FULL bellies and a sigh of relief was felt for community members who sat down for a Christmas lunch in Hamilton South on Wednesday, December 20.
Around 50 people attended CatholicCare's community kitchen where they were served a two course meal and gifted a varied basket of goods as part of the organisation's Christmas Hamper Drive.
"It's lifted everybody's spirits, today has made people feel like they can cope with Christmas now," attendee Miranda Tietze said.
Lunch was served by eight volunteers, who also packaged between 10 and 15 takeaway meals for people stopping by.
"Most people won't need dinner tonight," Ms Tietze said.
The hampers were made up of donations from schools, businesses and the broader community and handed out to people in need across the Hunter.
"It's a gorgeous Christmas hamper that's going to be so hard for some people to carry because it's so heavy," Ms Tietze said.
"I had to empty mine out into a shopping trolley because it was so big."
She said the Christmas lunch and hampers had made her neighbourhood feel secure and loved.
"This was Christmas for a fair few people here and an event like this is absolutely essential. I don't know what would happen without it," she said.
"We are all so grateful for this service, it's not something we receive lightly and we really appreciate it."
CatholicCare executive director Gary Christensen said the hampers have made a difference in the community as the cost of living crisis continues.
"The need is increased year on year and this year is higher than we've ever seen," he said.
"These hampers wouldn't be possible without our incredible donors."
He said Christmas is a time of giving, connection and love, and he was proud to support the local community.
"Christmas is a time for all of us to be in faith, hope and love regardless of our religious beliefs," he said.
Anyone in need of assistance can contact CatholicCare on 4979 1120.
