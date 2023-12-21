Prime city manufacturing site can't be lost

Many critics of Israel never mention the horrific events of October 7, the biggest episode of anti-Semitic savagery and slaughter since the Holocaust. No genocide happening to Israel? In a previous letter ("Shameful bystanders", Letters 8/12), Ms Robinson says the ruthless right wing Israeli government seems intent on obliterating as many men, women and children as they can. No, that's the approach of Hamas, who want "from the river to the sea" free of Jews, and who hide behind Palestinians as human shields, hoping that their deaths will win worldwide sympathy. If Hamas surrendered and freed the remaining hostages, Israel would stop its military action. But that will never happen, so Israel is left with little choice but to prosecute its war effort, trying to minimise the loss of innocent lives as best it can.

