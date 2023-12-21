Prime city manufacturing site can't be lost

I see that the recent plan for a major housing project in Broadmeadow includes the UGL train manufacturing site.
Last I heard, the NSW Labor government promised to source trains and light rail carriages locally, rather than from overseas. What a waste it would be if the UGL site was to be demolished to make way for housing.
The site has some magnificent structures and facilities, as well as rail lines which connect to the state rail network. It first began operating more than one hundred years ago as A.A Goninan and has served us on and off since.
Sure, build housing in the area but please do not allow this wonderful manufacturing site to be lost in the process.
I think NBN's interview with City of Newcastle CEO Jeremy Bath was poor advice. Given the negative views he has received to date, looking forward to the release of the investigation report based upon the lack of evidence reviewed and the lack of witnesses interviewed, is not something I would hang my hat on.
If a very good friend, who is not sure where he lives or how old he is, and is confused about how many family members he has, continually writes letters criticising those who don't support you, it is surely time to demand that he stops. Conducting such an interview is an open invitation to those who feel you disrespect the ratepayers of Newcastle to call for your resignation. The city deserves better than this.
Most, if not all, new cars have a factory installed modem that allows software updates for onboard computers and other purposes.
Ford Australia has recently circulated a warning against sharing access to an app that uses these systems with third parties because control of the vehicle can then be gained by someone other than the owner. The car can be located, started, stopped, locked and unlocked by the third party without the owner's knowledge or consent. If a car maker inserts software in the initial setup of vehicles that allows them to do those same things with your vehicle, which I understand is happening, it could potentially cause chaos for motorists.
If the market share of vehicles sold from any one manufacturer, or any one country, into another country is high enough, potential arises for a substantial section of a country's transport to be shut down by a malicious entity or state. This type of issue was at the heart of the Huawei phone scandal, with concern that software installed on the phones could be used for spying or intelligence gathering by China. There is a big marketing push by Chinese car manufacturers selling cheap vehicles into Australia and elsewhere.
China tends to play the long game strategically, so causing transport chaos here when they feel they need to teach us a lesson again, is not beyond the realms of possibility.
People still write letters asking why the Port of Newcastle can't be a major shipping container terminal, above a certain number.
The Port of Newcastle was sold, primarily, as an export coal handling business. Like all businesses, the sale came with terms and conditions to which the purchaser agreed. This was factored into the price that was charged, which was a binding contract.
However, restrictions have been offered to be lifted for a price, which can only be assumed to cover the loss of trade from Port Botany because it too was sold with a contract of no competition from an agreed distance, such as Newcastle.
Whether Newcastle Port Authority is prepared to invest further to remove the cap on shipping containers is entirely up to them, thus all the letter writing and orchestrated publicity is a waste of time. The fact that Newcastle Port Authority has not responded, I suggest the number of containers possible was not worth the asking price nor the compensation paid to Port Botany.
Julie Robinson ("Genocide in action", Letters, 15/12) condemns "retaliatory attacks by Israeli forces", the closest she comes to acknowledging that Israel is responding to aggression, not initiating it.
Many critics of Israel never mention the horrific events of October 7, the biggest episode of anti-Semitic savagery and slaughter since the Holocaust. No genocide happening to Israel? In a previous letter ("Shameful bystanders", Letters 8/12), Ms Robinson says the ruthless right wing Israeli government seems intent on obliterating as many men, women and children as they can. No, that's the approach of Hamas, who want "from the river to the sea" free of Jews, and who hide behind Palestinians as human shields, hoping that their deaths will win worldwide sympathy. If Hamas surrendered and freed the remaining hostages, Israel would stop its military action. But that will never happen, so Israel is left with little choice but to prosecute its war effort, trying to minimise the loss of innocent lives as best it can.
At least Ms Robinson acknowledges Israel's right to exist. Hamas, and many pro-Palestinian supporters, don't.
SO City of Newcastle (CON), are you trying to con us ratepayers with this investigation into the Letters to the Editor? The investigation doesn't pass the pub or club test, along with the Supercars secrecy and skate park folly. I believe there is a bigger pub test happening next year: council elections.
I don't know who should learn how to spell, Scott Neylon or Jeremy Bath.
After watching NBN News on Wednesday night, I am concerned for City of Newcastle's CEO Jeremy Bath. For some reason, he always has a worried frown. This Letters to the Herald fiasco has placed a dark cloud over the council and its councillors by their compliance with the toothless tiger of an investigation into years of suspect letters to the Herald and the author/s of said letters. During the NBN interview he could not help himself from attacking Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery and her supporters. I am insulted by his contempt for Newcastle council constituents.
I watched an ominous system of black matter and lightning appear and flirt with Newcastle east coast while surfing at Pogonoskis on Tuesday. The lifeguards must've been volunteers, not professionals, as I didn't hear one warning about clearing the beach and taking cover; unlike if surf craft breach the flag zone or swimmers aren't between the flags. Thankfully the storm didn't happen. Turn on the air-con.
With such a shortage of tradies, perhaps John Cooper (Tradie shortage hurting, Short Takes 19/12) can tell us why they are not in the top 15 occupations employers nominated for employer sponsorship. Perhaps the government isn't to blame? Wouldn't more tradies increase union membership? And why wouldn't they join? Australian Bureau of Statistics (2020) data shows that, across all professions from management to labourers, union members earn an average of 30 per cent more a week.
Convicted terrorist Abdul Benbrika is to be released. I may not have the education that our judges have in this country, but I believe I have more sense. Can someone tell me why this person is not sent back to where he came from? No matter what security is put on this person, if he wants to, he will get around it. It's time we woke up in this country, or is it already too late?
