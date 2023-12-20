Teen's cheers and backflip after bashing elderly man near library

A TEENAGER yelled "woo" and did a backflip after punching and kicking an elderly man who was riding a mobility tricycle near a Hunter library.
Jackson Ian Godbee pleaded guilty in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday to attacking a 73-year-old man in Cessnock about lunchtime on March 30.
He will be sentenced in the district court next year on the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court heard the then 18-year old was standing on Vincent Street about 1.30pm when the elderly man rode past on his tricycle.
The pair spoke briefly and the victim rode off, but decided to go back and talk to Godbee about his behaviour.
After about 30 seconds, the elderly man got off his trike, and the teenager punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
Godbee yelled at the victim, kicked him, and punched him again while he was on the ground.
He yelled "you f***ing want to start on me c***" and kicked him twice more.
He told the older man to "get on your bike and f*** off".
While the victim lay injured on the ground, the offender started jumping around, yelling "woo", and did a backflip.
Ambulance paramedics were called and treated the man, who lost consciousness during the bashing.
The court heard the man was vulnerable as he lived with several health and mobility issues.
He was taken to Maitland hospital, where he was treated for what doctors described as a fractured cheekbone, a laceration near his eye, a bleeding nose, and swelling and bruising.
Godbee told police at the scene that the victim had got to his feet after the initial punch and challenged the teenager, saying "is that the best you've got?" but CCTV revealed that was not true.
Prosecutors made an unsuccessful bid to have Godbee taken into custody on Wednesday after he admitted to the offending.
The solicitor for the Crown argued the assault was serious.
"An unprovoked attack on an elderly man in the middle of the day," he said.
Photos of the elderly man's swollen and bruised face were handed up.
The court heard Godbee was genuinely remorseful, had no criminal history, struggled with his mental health, and had lived through trauma.
Magistrate Caleb Franklin said the offending was "very violent" but found there may be other sentencing options available to Godbee than full-time custody.
"This is not a matter where I must refuse bail," he said.
Godbee was free to walk from court, with his bail conditions continued, and will front Newcastle District Court for the first time in February.
