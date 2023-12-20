Disaster funding after blaze burns through town

Disaster assistance is now available in the Cessnock council area, following the Abermain fire that spiralled out of control last week.
At least five homes and one business were destroyed in the December 14 fire.
Both short- and long-term support is available through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).
There is funding to meet immediate needs such as emergency accommodation, small cash payments to purchase essential items and replace lost household items to maintain a basic standard of living.
Grants are available to undertake structural repairs to restore affected homes to a safe and habitable condition.
The DRFA has concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers, sporting and recreation clubs, and non-profit organisations to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.
Farmers can also access freight subsidies to help transport livestock and fodder, and support will be offered to Cessnock council to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the fires took hold quickly and caused significant damage in the region.
Although the full damage was still being assessed, the government stood ready to respond to any requests for additional assistance, he said.
"This fire event has caused damage across communities, impacting homes, businesses and volunteer groups," Senator said.
"I want to thank those who have worked hard to start the clean-up efforts so quickly and I want to assure those whose lives have been disrupted that we will support them through their recovery."
NSW Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib visited the area on Friday and saw first-hand the impacts of the fire which moved quickly, coming within metres of many homes and Kurri Kurri Hospital.
"This fast-moving fire has caused significant damage across the community, sadly impacting homes and businesses at a difficult time of year," Mr Dib said.
"Disaster declarations like these are a crucial step in unlocking assistance for those in need."
"I would like to thank the volunteers and other fire agencies who worked tirelessly protecting properties, if it wasn't for their efforts the damage could have been far worse impacting many more homes and important community facilities."
For information relating to financial assistance, replacing lost documents, the location of your nearest recovery centre and more, please contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit nsw.gov.au.
To apply for a concessional loan or primary producer grant, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.
Further information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government's Disaster Assist website at disasterassist.gov.au.
