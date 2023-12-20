Ninja Warrior storms to win at The Jack

CHARLIE Robbins is looking forward to returning to Cypress Lakes for the Webex Players Series Tournament in February after the rookie professional broke through for a maiden win in a rain-reduced Jack Newton Celebrity Classic on Wednesday.
Two years after the former Ninja Warrior champion competed at The Jack as a celebrity, Robbins is now a winner of the tournament.
The 24-year-old, who earned his Australasian Tour card in April, carded a nine-63 on Tuesday to have a one-stroke lead.
Bad weather, including two heavy downpours, on Wednesday flooded the greens and officials were forced to cancel the second round after lunch just before the leaders were to tee off.
It was the first time in the 44-year history that the tournament had to be reduced to 18 holes because of bad weather.
Robbins won by a stroke from former PGA Tour-winner Nathan Green and star junior amateur Rachel Lee.
Nikki Barrett, Kirt Anthony, Clayton Bridges, Jeffrey Guan and amateur Jye Pickin shared third place at seven under.
The Jack attracts some of the country's biggest sporting and entertainment stars and has raised more than $7 million for diabetes research and junior golf.
Central Coast radio personality Rob Palmer won the celebrity event in a play-off from comedian Tahir. Boxer Boxer Mateo El Tijuanero was third.
Lee, a 16 year old from Sydney, won The Jack junior amateur division.
Professionals play in fancy dress.
Robbins was kitted out for a day of snorkelling but, despite playing in a pair of thongs, carded nine birdies and nine pars in a faultless round.
"There is a Players Series event at Cypress Lakes next year and coming into the event knowing I have shot a good score around here will help," Robbins said after his birdie blitz. "It's good for the confidence. I might see if they will adjust the dress code and let me wear thongs."
