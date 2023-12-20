Mark Davidson dog back on track to lead in double at The Gardens

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson welcomed an early check for Shintaro after he railed to victory in his second run back from injury at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Shintaro cracked a shoulder blade in a fall at the track in September when he pushed wide and into another runner. He returned on December 15 and repeated the mistake when last. On Wednesday, he started well from box two but copped a bump on his outside. He recovered and railed to the lead for a 2.5-length win.
Davidson scored a double on the day when Harry Confetti won the last, just ahead of kennelmate and brother Hartita's Due In.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.