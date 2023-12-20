Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rogue Bear to hunt Jock Gollogly's race for trainer Kris Lees

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 20 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Gollogly
Alan Gollogly

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will chase the race named in honour of late mate and stable clocker Alan "Jock" Gollogly (pictured) on Saturday at Randwick with Rogue Bear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help