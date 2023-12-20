Rogue Bear to hunt Jock Gollogly's race for trainer Kris Lees

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will chase the race named in honour of late mate and stable clocker Alan "Jock" Gollogly (pictured) on Saturday at Randwick with Rogue Bear.
The Australian Turf Club announced on Tuesday that a race would be named in memory of the former jockey and media personality after he died at age 72 of lung cancer. Lees told Racing NSW that Gollogly would be "chuffed" with the honour, which Newcastle Jockey Club will also do for their Boxing Day meeting.
"It's a great honour the ATC have bestowed upon him. Myself and [Australian Bloodstock's] Jamie Lovett were just talking about how chuffed he'd be to have a race named after him," Lees said.
"And we heard he was trending on Twitter (X) - they are things that would rock his boat."
Rogue Bear, an Australian Bloodstock galloper, was third behind Kapakiri over 2000m last Saturday and was a $10 TAB chance this week in the 1800m benchmark 78 handicap.
Also in the race are Newcastle-trained New Republic (Mark Minervini) and Promitto (David Atkins).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.