'Your life depends on it': how to stay safe on waterways

HITTING the water these holidays? Emergency services are pleading with the public to boat or paddle like their lives depend on it.
Marine Rescue NSW crews reminded people to approach crossing bars with caution this holiday season.
The main cause for concern is at the entrance to Lake Macquarie, Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said.
"It can be very changeable," he said.
"The outgoing tide towards the lower part of that tide, with the normal northeasterly breeze which we get during summer, can make the bar stand up quite high and become quite rough."
He said boaters and paddlers could go out in the morning with a high tide and little breeze and it would be "as calm as anything".
"But late afternoon, with the northeasterly wind coming in and the lowering tide, you could be in great danger," he said.
There's also a bar at Port Stephens known as the 'washing machine' which can get very rough in different conditions.
"Any area off the coast conditions can change quickly ... and you can find yourself getting caught out," Inspector Raymond said.
Those looking to cross a bar should stand off, check conditions, and decide whether it is safe to go on.
If a vessel capsizes, it can be life-threatening.
People should always wear lifejackets, Inspector Raymond said.
"If you can get your safety equipment which is your flares or radio so that you can let people know that you're in trouble," he said.
"Stay with your vessel and hopefully there's people around you or you can get in contact with Marine Rescue NSW on your VHF radio.
"A lot of phones are waterproof and you can still ring triple zero (000)."
Those that log on with Marine Rescue NSW will be searched for if they are overdue returning, and if they had the app running, crews know where to find them.
Boaters and paddlers should log on with Marine Rescue NSW - either via the app or on VHF channel 16 - every time they hit the water.
"On our lakes and in our harbours the wind changes can happen very quickly and the conditions can change and worsen and you can be in great danger if you're out there in those changing conditions," he said.
Anyone venturing out should be thoroughly prepared, make sure their vessel and safety equipment is up to scratch, and check weather conditions.
Up to November 2023, eight Marine Rescue NSW units across the Hunter and Central Coast regions completed 1329 search and rescue missions.
They safely returned 2640 people to shore.
