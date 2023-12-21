Boo Seeka living highlight reel with fiance, new album and foodie project

BEN Gumbleton is riding a wave of positive energy right now.
You can hear the enthusiasm in his voice down the phone line from his base in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast.
The Newcastle-raised artist - best known as the creative force behind electronic-indie duo Boo Seeka - is fresh from a memorable holiday in Japan where he successfully popped a marriage proposal to his partner Kimberly Smith.
"Japan is my fiance's favourite place," Gumbleton says. "I hadn't been, but she's been there before.
"When we said we were going there for her birthday, I had it in my head that it was the perfect place to do it."
The relationship has Gumbleton in a far better place emotionally and mentally than he was during the creation of Boo Seeka's second album Between The Head and The Heart, released last year.
The album followed a period of turmoil due to the impact of the pandemic, the departure of former Boo Seeka collaborator Michael May over "fundamental differences" and other issues which saw Gumbleton "hit rock bottom in my personal life."
The newfound sense of joy in his private life has naturally filtered through to his music.
He's also found a natural musical collaborator in Jay Bainbridge, of synth-pop band Golding, and surrounded himself in a musical team he describes as "family" in Luke Palmer (producer), Matt Bartlem (mixing) and Wolfmother's Ian Peres (bass and synths).
On January 19 Boo Seeka's third album Midnight Highlight will be released. It's an immediately warmer and more affirming body of work than its predecessor.
"It's a way more positive record," he says.
"I feel like everything we did and everything I went through with Between The Head and The Heart set me up for the direction I wanted to take this record."
Midnight Highlight was written and recorded over a eight-month period. In the past Gumbleton had written songs at home, but this time the record was almost entirely composed in the studio.
"Whether it was me coming in first with an idea or Jay [Bainbridge] coming in with the idea or creating music with a loop, everyone was very much involved in the creative process, but without giving away what the song means to them," Gumbleton says.
"It was kind of a pass the parcel with some of the songs. I would send certain lyrics to Jay and he wouldn't ask what they mean to me, but he'd pick up what it meant to him and then he'd put his piece on it."
What Gumbleton is steadfast about, is not revealing the meaning behind his songs.
Ever since Boo Seeka exploded onto the scene in 2015 with the singles Kingdom Leader and Deception Bay, following the demise of Newcastle roots-pop band Benjalu, Gumbleton has been hesitant to discuss his songs.
Even when fans come to him with strange theories behind the song meanings.
"Our first song Kingdom Leader, people feel it's a real personal song to them and being a ruler of their own kingdom and your life, while others feel like it's the complete opposite, and helping someone rule someone else's kingdom," he says.
"They're two complete opposites of the spectrum, but that has nothing to do with what I wrote that song about.
I don't want to ruin that for them by saying, 'well that's not what that song's about.'- Ben Gumbleton
"And I love it. I don't want to ruin that for them by saying, 'well that's not what that song's about.'
"Then they go and they lose interest in it."
However, what Gumbleton is happy to explain is he's deep love of food.
He's been a passionate foodie since he was a kid growing up in Dudley, and regularly tests out new recipes on family and friends.
"I'm no chef," he says. "I'm just someone who enjoys food. I love the smiles it puts on people's faces when I get to cook for friends and family."
Last year following a random conversation about wanting to do a food project one day, Boo Seeka manager Cohen Chapman bought the Instagram domain Food Seeka.
Gumbleton's housemates and fiance posted to his account without his knowledge and he had "2000 to 3000 followers overnight."
It's since become a valued part of the Boo Seeka brand, offering Gumbleton an opportunity to explore his love of food.
"I looked at the whole thing as a distraction for me while I was doing my music, as music is always and forever will be my main focus," he says.
"But I've come to realise that it doesn't need to be a distraction, it just needs to be something collaborated with."
While Boo Seeka continues to grow with album No.3 Midnight Highlight and its accompanying national tour scheduled in February, he hasn't forgotten his roots.
Last Saturday he played a sold-out reunion show with Benjalu at the Kahibah Sports Club for charity. It was first time Gumbleton, Nick Saxon, Anthony Morris, Luke Elsley and Nick Cook had played together since 2015.
"I owe my career to all four of those guys," Gumbleton says. "Without them, who knows if Boo Seeka would have happened?"
Boo Seeka headlines the Carrodise Festival at Earp Distilling on Saturday and plays Soundswell at Morpeth on January 23. The Midnight Highlight Tour comes to the King Street Bandroom on February 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.