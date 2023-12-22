House sellers earn $548m profit in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

A NEW report from CoreLogic this week revealed how much profit house sellers have earned across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the last quarter.
Nearly all homeowners across the region who sold units and houses in the September quarter came out in front, according to CoreLogic's Pain and Gain Report.
However, an increase in short term loss-making resales was also recorded.
Read more from the report here.
A 100-year-old cottage with a Hamptons-inspired kitchen that earned the HIA Hunter Award for kitchen of the year in October is set to hit the market in Merewether.
The kitchen in the home at 18 Turnbull Street was awarded the win after undergoing an extensive renovation that transformed the early 1900s double brick semi-detached cottage into a modern family home.
Take a sneak peek at the transformation here.
Two side-by-side early 1900s-era worker's cottages were among the properties that sold at auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week.
The semi-detached cottages at 21 at 23 Bishopsgate Street, on 278 and 279 square metres respectively, listed with Spillane Property drew a collective result of almost $2 million for the seller who owned both properties.
Take a look at the week's auction results here.
Holiday towns in NSW and Victoria have made their way into a top 10 of places where prices have declined the most in regional Australia in 2023.
And that can lead to an opportunity for those looking to take the plunge and buy a holiday home.
Take a look at what's on the market around the country here.
On the hunt for a new home?
Check out this property in Hamilton South where a modern rear extension encompassing a vast living, dining and kitchen space makes a bold statement in industrial luxe without losing charm.
The home is set to go to auction on February 10.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
