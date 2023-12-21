Newcastle Herald
Early Christmas present for Hunter students as they unwrap uni offers

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 21 2023 - 6:30pm
Braiden Stanborough, Marcel Forrer and Lucas Stace. Pictures Marina Neil/supplied
WITH an alarm clock set for 7.30am sharp on Thursday morning, Merewether High School graduate Marcel Forrer breathed a sigh of relief as they read their acceptance letter on the Universities Admission Centre website.

