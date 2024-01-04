Brand new Host Port Newcastle to feature Clipper Round The World Yacht racers Advertising Feature

Conditions on board the vessels can be extremely challenging, especially if previous years are anything to go by, and (inset) Newcastle's Bronwen Crosby who will be taking part in Leg 5 of the Clipper Race. Pictures Supplied

Sailors, boat lovers, and the wider Newcastle community have been invited to the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) to welcome the amazing crews taking part in the 2023/24 Clipper Round The World Yacht Race (Clipper Race). The crews have been arriving in Newcastle since Monday, January 1, having set off from Fremantle on the Western Australian coast on February 19 and undertaking a massive trip of almost 3000 nautical miles across the Great Australian Bight before rounding the southern tip of Tasmania and heading up the east coast.



With Newcastle joining as a brand new Host Port on the race route, NCYC CEO Paul O'Rourke said it was an amazing event to be a part of. "It is very exciting to be a part of the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race both for the club and for Newcastle as a whole.

"It's amazing for local tourism to have so many people in town for the events, to see the boats and meet the crews, and to help boost the local economy " he said. "Given it is a global event, it's the perfect opportunity to showcase what an amazing place Newcastle is to places like Europe, the US and Asia, and to put us on the map."

The Clipper Race is a global sailing event that trains adventurers from all walks of life to race across the world's oceans, with the race split into eight legs across the 40,000 nautical miles circumnavigation. The NCYC, in conjunction with the Clipper Race, have organised a number of community based activities that everyone can get involved in.

On January 5, from 5pm to 6pm, the club will be hosting a Discovery Talk where guests can learn all about the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race, the selection process and what it takes to join a crew, what kind of training is required, and to find out how they can take part in the 2025/26 Clipper Race.

Across the weekend on January 6 and 7, the whole community is invited to get up close and personal with the boats and their crews. The 'Tour a Clipper 70 Racing Yacht' sessions will run from 10am to 6pm and will people to be on deck and discover everything about sailing from seeing how crew members live on board while racing through to testing your skills on one of the eleven winches that hoist the sails up the 29 metre masts.

Paul said it was an unbelievable opportunity for visitors to board the amazing vessels. "There will be two boats open for tours and people will get discover life on board but also meet the crew and get to ask them all about the racing experiences," he said. "We will also have a bit of a fan village set up with stalls and displays for people to visit, along with some of our club dinghies on the water for kids to try their hand at sailing."