Brian Judd elected Newcastle Jockey Club chairman

By Craig Kerry
December 21 2023 - 5:33pm
New Newcastle Jockey Club chairman Brian Judd.
Experienced sports administrator Brian Judd was elected Newcastle Jockey Club chairman on Thursday, officially ending the 12-year tenure of Geoff Barnett.

