Brian Judd elected Newcastle Jockey Club chairman

Experienced sports administrator Brian Judd was elected Newcastle Jockey Club chairman on Thursday, officially ending the 12-year tenure of Geoff Barnett.
Judd was vice-chairman of the NJC and the obvious successor after Barnett announced late last month he would stand down from the role to concentrate on business and travel commitments next year.
Barnett will remain as a director for at least another year.
Judd is a former chief executive of the NJC and was a foundation director of the Newcastle Knights, where he later became CEO.
His extensive experience in racing includes serving at Racing NSW as CEO of the country division and general manager of industry.
He returned to the NJC in 2016 as an appointed director then became an elected member in 2018. While on the board, he has served as chairman of the racing sub committee and a member of the projects sub committee and finance and risk committee.
Also at Thursday's board meeting, appointed directors David Irwin, Darren Turner and Alex Wheeler were returned after gaining approval from Racing NSW. Irwin was elected as the new vice-chairman.
The remaining directors are Barnett, Craig Kimmorley and Rob Dan.
"Our board has a great skill set and experience which sets the club in a great position moving forward," NJC chief executive Duane Dowell said.
