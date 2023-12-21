South Newcastle looks to next Magic Round after missing out for 2024

SOUTHS president Steve Young hopes to score an automatic spot in Magic Round for 2025 after missing out on Newcastle Rugby League's inaugural event next year.
The Lions, grand finalists in 2023, were drawn to have the bye in the season opener at No.2 Sportsground on April 13 with 11 teams again making up the first-grade competition.
Five matches will get played back-to-back at the one venue on the same afternoon with Newcastle RL last week officially releasing fixtures for 2024.
"We've got odd numbers and it was a complete luck of the draw," Young told the Newcastle Herald.
"Ideally we wanted to play [Magic Round] - it's in the middle of the city, it's close to our home ground and it's right near our supporter base - but we stuck our hand in a hat and that's quite literally what happened. Someone had to be that team.
"Maybe next year we don't have to partake in that draw, we get guaranteed to go in. But it is what it is. Full credit to the league for at least trying to come up with initiatives like that and trying to push it."
Western Suburbs, Macquarie, Northern Hawks, Wyong and The Entrance all gave up home games to help make Magic Round eventuate.
The remaining sides - Central, Cessnock, Maitland, Kurri, Lakes and Souths - were drawn out of a hat to determine clashes.
Young says "overall with the draw we're pretty happy with the way things panned out", the Lions hosting one of three Anzac Day encounters on Thursday, April 25, and annual Sleapy's Day fundraiser now standing alone at Townson Oval on August 10.
On the recruitment front, Souths have recently added both Mapu Uasi (Central) and Taj Ridley (Maitland) to their roster.
Frank-Paul Nu'uausala committed to another campaign, Travis Petersen returns from the Rabbitohs and Matt Moon (Macquarie) lands at Merewether.
Brendon Simpson (retired) and Jarom Haines (Kurri) are the main losses. Jacob Afflick (France) is away playing overseas.
