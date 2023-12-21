Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

South Newcastle looks to next Magic Round after missing out for 2024

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lions second-rower Lewis Hamilton. Picture by Simone De Peak
Lions second-rower Lewis Hamilton. Picture by Simone De Peak

SOUTHS president Steve Young hopes to score an automatic spot in Magic Round for 2025 after missing out on Newcastle Rugby League's inaugural event next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.