Jets defender Claudia Cicco on a high for return to Wellington

Claudia Cicco believes she will return to Wellington a better player as part of a Jets defence that has found its feet on Saturday.
Cicco and the Jets are on a high after a 4-2 win over Western United at home on Sunday at No.2 Sportsground lifted them into the A-League Women top six on 10 points after eight rounds. They cross the Tasman to take on a Phoenix side who lost to Adelaide 2-1 away on Saturday but sit fourth on 13 points.
Cicco played a key role on the left side of a back three against United, who scored with a long-range strike and a penalty from a sloppy foul on the edge of the area from keeper Izzy Nino.
It was the second week in a row that Cicco has played in a back three with Tash Prior and Josie Wilson, who kept Sydney scoreless until a failed clearance from Nino led to an 84th-minute winner from Cortnee Vine.
Cicco, who hails from Sydney, made her A-League debut last season with wooden-spooners Wellington, where she played several roles. The 19-year-old has this season taken her chances with Newcastle and says she feels at home at left-back.
"I've definitely improved since being here, with the support of [coach] Gary [van Egmond] and all the staff," Cicco said. "I'm really happy where I am with my football at the moment.
"I feel like definitely since our new formation and with the players we have, I feel like our backline has been unreal. Not many goals ... and no one can actually get through our defence line.
"It's definitely improved [our defence] and it's definitely harder on us, playing man-on-man in the backline, but it's working for our structure and our team.
"It just tests us. There's lots of counterattacks most of the time, but we are capable of doing it.
"I played there in NPL with APIA, as part of a back three, so I'm quite familiar with the role, so I'm happy playing it and, for me, that's my position, playing in a back three."
Cicco expected a tough match against Phoenix but said spirits were high in the Jets camp after rising to sixth.
"We are all stoked," she said.
"Compared to where Newcastle have been previously, there's definitely been lots of improvements and we can only see it going up from here. We're doing so well with our finishing, and defensively we are doing really well."
The Jets lose Matildas star Emily van Egmond, who has finished her guest stint, but striker Melina Ayres returned off the bench on Sunday after missing five games with injury.
"We're all very happy, we're finally on track and there's only up from here so we're all excited for this weekend," Cicco said.
"I feel like we can score goals, we've shown we can score goals.
"It's just putting everything we've worked on in training together to get the the finishes and just make it to the top I guess.
"I played with Phoenix last year so it's exciting to go back to where I started my professional career, but I'm hoping we do get the win out of it, which will be exciting.
"They are a tough team and they have definitely improved since last season.
"They've got some really good international players, so we're just going to have to put in the work and see if they can keep up to the challenge and see how it goes.
