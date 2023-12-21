Newcastle Herald
Spiegeltent limbering up for devilish return under Civic Park big top

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
December 21 2023
Limbo - The Return promises to take the Spiegeltent audience into a realm between heaven and hell. Picture supplied
SPIEGELTENT is coming back to Newcastle in 2024 with a promise to catapult audiences into "a sinister netherworld" with new production Limbo - The Return.

