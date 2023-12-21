Spiegeltent limbering up for devilish return under Civic Park big top

SPIEGELTENT is coming back to Newcastle in 2024 with a promise to catapult audiences into "a sinister netherworld" with new production Limbo - The Return.
Civic Park will again host Strut & Fret's Spiegeltent from April 3 to May 5 after previously entertaining Novocastrians with the racy and decadent Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Blanc Encore and The Party.
Limbo - The Return will debut at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in February before coming to Newcastle.
The original Limbo debuted in Sydney in 2015 and had successful runs in London, Edinburgh, Bogota, Auckland, Adelaide, Melbourne and Munich, but never reached Newcastle.
Limbo - The Return promises an re-imagining of Limbo and Limbo Unhinged, by featuring an international cast of circus performers orchestrating a mix of cabaret, circus, acrobatics and live music.
The adults-only show also aims to transport the audience into a realm where the line between heaven and hell is blurred.
"Audiences will be whisked away to a sinister netherworld of gut-churning contortion, breath-taking acrobatics, and jaw-dropping stunts," Strut & Fret creative director, Scott Maidment, says.
"This is a high-powered extravaganza that leaves you gasping for breath, dancing in the aisles, and shedding a tear."
The cast features world-renowned circus performers and musicians, led by composer and New Yorker, Sxip Shirey.
Shirley's melodies are produced by an eclectic collection of rare instruments including Ukrainian jaw harps, siren whistles, megaphones, industrial flute and a glass harmonica.
Sydney musician Mick Stuart is also part of the live ensemble, performing electro-acoustic noise and sexy beats.
The circus performers include Bulgarian Maria Moncheva (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - Germany); French Chinese pole master, beatboxer and clown, Mikael Bres (Cirque Du Soleil, La Clique), Australia's acrobatic dancer Hilton Denis and Spanish acrobat and slackrope virtuoso David Marco.
Tickets for Limbo - The Return are on sale through moshtix.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.