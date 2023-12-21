Crowds make a splash at grand re-opening of Newcastle Ocean Baths

The ribbon was cut to relaunch the Newcastle Ocean Baths, but the real launch was dozens of happy swimmers jumping in unison into the pool.
The baths were re-opened to the public on December 21 - 21 months after the closed for a major renovation to the pools and promenades.
The opening was celebrated with free coffee and food and even an appearance from "summer Santa".
While the weather was unseasonably cool, hundreds still turned out to have a swim in the baths for the first time since March 2022.
Anne Gilbert, Fran Lynch, Janice Davis, Linda Wyburn and Pam O'Donoghue were among the first to enjoy the new-look swim spot on the opening day.
Donned in matching swimmers, the group has met at the Newcastle Ocean Baths each Thursday for a swim for the past 10 years.
"We call ourselves the Estabarians because we meet up at Estabar for a coffee afterwards," Fran said.
The group said they liked that the iconic features had been retained, with the addition of the new pumps.
"The clean water coming in is great," Janice said. "They look good."
Emma Hawxwell is also a regular baths swimmer, even enjoying a dip during the winter months.
"I just love the vista and the location," Emma said. "Swimming is good for the soul."
She said the new-look baths felt clean, including the sand on the pool floor.
"There haven't been too many radical changes, which is good. I usually sunbake in this spot and it's a lot nicer here now."
Imke and Michael Joubert, originally from South Africa, were enjoying the baths for the very first time on the open day.
Imke said she loved the colours of the baths, and that they would definitely be back for more swims.
"The water was nice, even on this cold morning, the sand was nice and clean as well," Michael said.
While the pool has been reopened, construction will continue at the southern end of the site with minor works near the Canoe Pool to be complete in early 2024.
A coffee cart will be operating on the site from December 21 as an interim measure during design and planning for stage two of the upgrade, which will include kiosk facilities.
