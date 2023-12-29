Year in review: the biggest property news stories of 2023

This week we look back on some of the biggest property stories of the year.
From record-breaking results to controversial sales, these were some of the most popular property news stories from across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region in 2023:
An original 1960s home overlooking Bar Beach fetched the highest price paid for a residential property in the suburb.
A sprawling mansion inspired by Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland home in Memphis hit the market in Mount Vincent in September.
The 10-bedroom, six-bathroom property listed with Tom Woods from River Realty drew plenty of interest from readers.
The house at 1122 Leggetts Drive spans around 800 square metres of internal floor space and includes a cinema room, a gym and a recording studio.
A big sale in Merewether broke two sales records in one when a local family snapped up a home overlooking the ocean for more than $11 million.
In February 2023, 8 Berner Street was tipped to break the Newcastle region and Merewether's residential sale record of $10.25 million and, five months later, it did just that when it sold for $11.05 million.
Three years after breaking the record as the most expensive residential property sale in Lake Macquarie, a 6.75 acre lakeside estate known as 'Mandalay' at 7 Foreshore Street on the peninsula in Eraring was back on the market in July as an incomplete build.
It went on to sell at a huge loss at auction in August for a sum understood to be around $4 million.
Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
