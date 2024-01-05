Year in review: the biggest sales of 2023 across Newcastle

This week we look back on the biggest property sales in Newcastle in 2023.
From luxury beachfront homes to a penthouse apartment, multi-million dollar prices typically reserved for the Sydney property market were recorded across Newcastle.
These are the top five residential sales of 2023:
The luxury beach house at 8 Berner Street was snapped up by a family from the Newcastle area for $11.05 million three-and-a-half years after it was built.
It topped the previous suburb record of $10.25 million set in Merewether in May 2022 following the sale of a house around the corner on John Parade.
In November, a luxury three-bedroom apartment at 42/7 King Street in the Royal Apartments development broke the record to become the most expensive existing apartment in Newcastle.
The sale price was undisclosed, however, it was understood to have topped the previous record of $8.3 million set in September 2022 following the off-market sale of a penthouse at 801/1 Scott Street in Newcastle East.
Berner Street recorded two significant sales in 2023.
In April, a luxury home at 3 Berner Street sold for an undisclosed sum understood to be in excess of $8 million.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home sold after eight days on the market with Presence Real Estate listing agent Natalie Tonks.
A benchmark was set in Bar Beach in November following the sale of an art deco home at 2 Bar Beach Avenue.
Natalie Tonks from Presence Real Estate oversaw the sale which fetched $7.050 million and set a suburb record in the process.
Merewether's reign as one of Newcastle's most sought-after suburbs continued following the $6.11 million sale of a renovated four-bedroom home with ocean views at 9 Janet Street.
The huge sale price placed it as the second most expensive property on the street behind the house at number 12 which sold for $6.85 million in March last year.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.