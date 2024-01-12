Year in review: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie suburb record sales of 2023

Residential property suburb records continued to happen throughout 2023 despite rising interest rates.
As property values began to climb after the downturn in 2022, big money was splashed on homes across the region, from Mayfield West to Merewether.
Here is a taste of the 23 suburb record sales that we reported on this year:
The biggest result of the year came in July when a local family splashed $11.05 million on a home overlooking the ocean at 8 Berner Street in Merewether, smashing the suburb record set in 2022 by the sale of an ocean-facing house on John Parade by $800,000.
Listed with Salt Property director Lyndall Allan, the sale also broke the record as the most expensive home in the Newcastle area.
"Selling the home at Berner Street broke the record not only in the region but it was also the highest sale in Australia that week, so to break the record under a brand I created and in a new business was something that I was incredibly grateful for," Ms Allan said.
In Lake Macquarie, a luxury home on an elevated block overlooking Warners Bay sold for a record-breaking price at auction in May.
The five-bedroom, four-bathroom house at 27 Chelston Street set the suburb record for a residential sale when it sold for $4.3 million with Belle Property listing agent Anthony Di Nardo.
It broke the previous record of $3.5 million.
There was a big sale in Tighes Hill in May after a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 46 Tighes Terrace sold for a record price.
The newly built home was sold by Tom Lemke from Wilton Lemke Stewart for $2.15 million, smashing the record by $350,000.
The previous record sale for a home in Tighes Hill was $1.8 million set in 2021.
A luxury home in The Junction smashed the suburb record for a residential sale by more than $1 million in September with Salt Property listing agent Lyndall Allan.
The modern four-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 187 Bruce Street was sold ahead of its scheduled auction for a recording-breaking $5.77 million.
A renovated 1920s home at Mayfield West sold for a record price with Roland Campos from LaneCampos.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 35 Buruda Street was snapped up by a buyer from Sydney during an online auction for $1,357,500 in April.
The previous record sale for a residential property in the suburb was $1,325,000 paid for a four-bedroom home, also on Buruda Street, in November 2021.
In October, a waterfront home at 98 Government Road in Nords Wharf sold for a record-breaking $4.4 million, smashing the suburb record by $2.45 million.
The previous record was set in June following the $1.95 million sale of a five-bedroom home at 3 Government Road.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.