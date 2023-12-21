Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

38% of flights to Newcastle from Brisbane and Melbourne not on-time

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
December 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Less than two thirds of flights to Newcastle Airport from two major destinations arrived on-time in November, according to new data on Australian airlines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.