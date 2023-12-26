Eat too much this week? Festive reflux and the 'gifts' that keep on giving

Hangovers and overeating may be hard to avoid over the silly season, but Newcastle dietitian Georgina Williams says they can be managed.
While indulging in grub and grog is a tradition for most people at this time of year, there's usually a price to pay.
Hangovers are often dreaded, but science shows there are ways to make them more manageable.
Dr Williams, an HMRI diet and gastroenterology researcher, said a key tip was "fluid, fluid, fluid".
Alcohol is a diuretic which can cause dehydration.
"Try to consistently drink throughout the day," she said.
"Water is preferable.
"Tea, coffee, or no-sugar carbonated drinks may also help.
"If feeling nauseous, take small sips regularly rather than large gulps."
Once people feel like eating, they should "aim for a meal with both carbs and protein".
This could include eggs/salmon on toast, a fruit smoothie or veggie fritters.
"Avoid fatty foods such as bacon and hot chips if your gut is feeling sensitive," she said.
Gentle movement such as a slow walk can help with "blood flow and fatigue".
"Take a nap to catch up on some sleep," she said.
Eating a low GI carbohydrate meal - such as rice, legumes, wholegrain bread and pasta - before drinking alcohol could help avoid a hangover.
And drinking water between alcoholic drinks could help people drink less booze overall.
"Evidence suggests the best way to avoid a hangover is to abstain from alcohol," she said.
"We know at Christmas time this is not always likely."
Dr Williams urged people to drink in moderation during their New Year celebrations.
"Alcohol guidelines recommend no more than four standard drinks on any day," she said.
Dr Williams said a hangover was "a set of symptoms caused by different ways alcohol affects the body".
She said a hangover can cause headaches, dizziness, fatigue and brain fog.
"Alcohol can disrupt sleep quality and upset the gut," she said.
"The liver has to work extra hard to metabolise both food and alcohol."
Hangovers and overeating are linked, given that alcohol often increases food cravings.
While Christmas food has an element of nostalgia and family connection, Dr Williams highlighted that "this is only one part" of the celebration.
"Shifting our focus to loved ones can help manage stress around food at Christmas time."
Occasional overeating is part of life.
However, Dr Williams warned that frequent bouts "can lead to gut discomfort and unintended weight gain".
She said signs of overeating were uncomfortably tight clothing, increased flatulence or reflux and struggling to sleep due to stomach discomfort.
"If you are struggling to recognise feelings of hunger at usual mealtimes, this may be a sign of eating too much at the last meal or grazing," she said.
