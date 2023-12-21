Clayton Harmey duo needing luck for Inter City heats at Maitland

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey was pleased with his two runners' form but lamented their barriers for heats of the Inter City Pace (2422m) at Maitland on Friday night as he chases a second title.
Harmey, who won the Inter City Pace final with I'm Quick As Fire in 2021, has Payton's Rock in heat two and Our Ideal Dream in the third and final qualifier for the $25,000 decider on December 30.
Draws for the 55 to 65 ratings series are decided on benchmark ratings and Harmey's pair have gained no favours. Payton's Rock, which has placed at his past three starts at Newcastle, has the outside of the front line with Jemma Coney to drive, while Our Ideal Dream is back row on the fence in seven. He was a close third last start in 63 grade at Newcastle and has Maitland-raised Queensland reinsman Mat Neilson in the gig.
"They couldn't have got worse draws," Harmey said.
"Payton's Rock, his runs have been really good because he's been off the track for most of them and running fast times. His last one was very strong, running 1:54 outside the leader.
"He's going to find it tough from gate six. He's probably going to have to go back and be driven for luck.
"He's got to be going good to overcome it but anything can happen in the Inter City Pace. They could go silly up front and he could come home over the top of them. He can sprint well.
"Our Ideal Dream, he's pretty good and he's the one I've been setting for it. He can handle any track and he can rattle off good sectionals. But he's going to need a bit of luck, drawing inside the back line. He's drawn behind a walker.
"But with Mathew on, he only has to get off the fence and onto the back of something to cart him into the race. If he gets clear and they are getting tired at the top of the straight, he'll get home over the top of them."
