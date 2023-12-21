Clayton Harmey duo needing luck for Inter City heats at Maitland

Draws for the 55 to 65 ratings series are decided on benchmark ratings and Harmey's pair have gained no favours. Payton's Rock, which has placed at his past three starts at Newcastle, has the outside of the front line with Jemma Coney to drive, while Our Ideal Dream is back row on the fence in seven. He was a close third last start in 63 grade at Newcastle and has Maitland-raised Queensland reinsman Mat Neilson in the gig.