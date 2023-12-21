Weekend planner: Summer holiday fun in full swing across the Hunter

Australia In Space 10am to 5pm, Saturday & Sunday, Newcastle Museum, Workshop Way, Newcastle.
Blue Christmas 5.30pm, The Anglican Parish of Kotara South, Joslin Street, Kotara South.
Christmas Carols in the Rotunda 6pm to 7pm, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Christmas Eve Eve at the Paceway 6pm to 10.30pm, Newcastle Harness Racing Club, Broadmeadow.
Christmas Lights Carriage Rides 6pm to 9pm, Lorn Street, Lorn.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Saturday & Sunday, Hunter Valley Gardens, Broke Road, Pokolbin.
Christmas Movie Under The Stars - Elf, DJ from 4pm to 7pm, Kahibah Sports Club, Kenibea Avenue, Kahibah.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
House Of Stories 10am to 4pm, Lighthouse Arts Newcastle, Nobby's Lighthouse, Newcastle East.
Joel Zika: Valley of a Thousand Plants 9am to 2pm, Multi-Arts Pavilion, MIMA, Speers Point.
Newcastle Foreshore Xmas Skate 6pm to 9pm, Nobby's Beach, Newcastle East.
Rock'n Elfy's Christmas Show 11am to 12.30pm, Wallsend Rotunda, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Saturday Afternoon Greyhound Racing 2pm to 5.30pm, The Gardens, Birmingham Gardens.
Saturday Night Showcase 7.30pm to 9pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1A Darby Street, Newcastle.
Bernie's Family Christmas 5pm, Bernie's Bar, King Street, Newcastle West.
Blue Kahunas Xmas Eve 5pm, Blue Kahunas, Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Carols In The Park 6pm, The Entrance Memorial Park.
Christmas Carol Service 7pm, Newcastle Presbyterian Civic Park, Newcastle.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
The Night Before Christmas 3pm, Adamstown Bowling Club, Glebe Road, Adamstown. Christmas carols, polaroids, and a visit from a secret celebrity.
Boxing Day Bash 12pm, Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay.
Boxing Day Party ft. Benson, Big Wett, Keli Holiday, Bum Bag, Lupo.TheBoy & many more, 5pm, King Street, Newcastle West.
Boxing Day Races 11.30am, Newcastle Jockey Club, Broadmeadow.
Carrodise Festival ft. Boo Seeka, Rum Jungle, The Appointments, Trip Fandino, Elestial, Saturday 12pm to 8pm, Earp Distilling, 41a Darling St, Carrington.
Beddy Rays, with The Terrys, Saturday 8pm, King Street Bandroom, Newcastle West.
Fear Like Us, with Jay Whalley, Amends, Exit Mould, Daisy Chain, Saturday 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel, Islington.
Loons, with Lost Plaza, Foreign Horror, Saturday 8pm, King Street Warehouse, Newcastle West.
Rhythm At Dusk ft. Daydreaming, Soundsytem, Saylor and The Flavor, Anika, Daniel Hallet, B2B, Weis, M A R N I E, Someone's Friends, Smilez, Shuvcheck, Midway, Mates Rates, Saturday 2pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
Slow Cinema, with Bonnie, NTL Landmarks, Saturday 7pm, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
Camino Gold, with Tommy Gunn, Saturday 8pm, Stag & Hunter Hotel, Mayfield.
Dragon, with Pete Drummond, Saturday 8pm, Lizotte's, Lambton.
Thirsty Merc Sunday 7pm, Toronto Hotel, 74 Victory Parade, Toronto.
Skegss December 28-29, King Street Bandroom
Alex Lloyd January 5, Stag & Hunter Hotel
Sun Room (USA) January 5, King Street Bandroom
The Rubens January 10, Shoal Bay Country Club
Cosmic Psychos January 11, King Street Bandroom
Adam Newling January 12, King Street Warehouse
Katrina Burgoyne January 12, Lizotte's
Soundswell ft. Kate Miller-Heidke, Boo Seeka, Kira Puru - Queens Wharf, Morpeth, January 13, Morpeth
Amity Affliction January 13, Bar On The Hill
William Crighton January 17, Grand Junction Hotel
Kevin Welch (USA) January 18, Lizotte's
Tijuana Cartel January 19, Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Hard Aches January 20, King Street Warehouse
Paul Dempsey January 20, King Street Bandroom
Charley Crockett (USA) January 28, Bar On The Hill
