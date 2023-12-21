Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Weekend planner: Summer holiday fun in full swing across the Hunter

Updated December 21 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Boxing Day Races is one of the most popular social events on the Newcastle calendar. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Boxing Day Races is one of the most popular social events on the Newcastle calendar. Picture by Peter Lorimer

SATURDAY

Australia In Space 10am to 5pm, Saturday & Sunday, Newcastle Museum, Workshop Way, Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.