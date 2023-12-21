Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused drug dealer bailed, not allowed to enter shopping centre

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 21 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man will front Newcastle court again in January. File picture
The man will front Newcastle court again in January. File picture

AN ACCUSED drug dealer facing life behind bars, if found guilty, has been granted bail in a Newcastle court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help