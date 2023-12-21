Accused drug dealer bailed, not allowed to enter shopping centre

AN ACCUSED drug dealer facing life behind bars, if found guilty, has been granted bail in a Newcastle court.
Ausama Al Mousawi is set to spend Christmas in the community after he was released from custody this week on strict conditions.
The 26-year-old is accused of knowingly taking part in the supply of 500g of methamphetamine at East Maitland between October 11 and 12.
The offence, if convicted, carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Mousawi also faces one charge of participating in a criminal group during that time period.
The police case is that the MMA and boxing gym worker left Liverpool bound for Stockland Greenhills on October 12.
Newcastle Local Court heard this week there would be CCTV and phone message evidence in the case.
Raptor Squad detectives arrested Mousawi about 8.20am on November 9, the same day his Liverpool property was raided.
He also faces two counts of possessing prohibited drugs, allegedly 1g of ketamine and 7.2g of cannabis, in Liverpool on that date.
Mousawi's defence lawyer argued there were serious flaws in the Crown case.
He said Mousawi's partner had offered to put up her life savings of $15,000, which meant that if he fled while on bail, it would "financially ruin her".
Prosecutors did not oppose bail, after Mousawi offered a list of strict conditions.
Magistrate Caleb Franklin agreed to release Mousawi but ordered that he must report to Liverpool police daily, surrender his passport, and not enter any international departure point in Australia.
He must stay away from specific people and prosecution witnesses, must have only one phone and hand over his number and access code to the police officer-in-charge, and be of good behaviour.
Mousawi can not enter or go within one kilometre of the Stockland Greenhills shopping centre at East Maitland.
His case was adjourned to next year, while police compile a brief of evidence.
