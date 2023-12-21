Newcastle Herald
McDonald's at Cardiff opens on Friday

By Newsroom
December 21 2023 - 5:30pm
A new McDonald's restaurant opens on Pendlebury Road in Cardiff on Friday. Picture by Simone De Peak
McDonald's Australia is opening a new restaurant in Cardiff at 45 Pendlebury Road on Friday, injecting over $5 million into the local economy and creating over 100 jobs across crew, barista, management and maintenance.

