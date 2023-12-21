McDonald's at Cardiff opens on Friday

McDonald's Australia is opening a new restaurant in Cardiff at 45 Pendlebury Road on Friday, injecting over $5 million into the local economy and creating over 100 jobs across crew, barista, management and maintenance.
This is part of McDonald's national commitment to open 100 new restaurants and remodel half of its existing restaurants by the end of 2025, investing more than $1 billion into the economy and creating over 40,000 new jobs for Aussies.
McDonald's Cardiff is owned and operated by licensee Hayden Smith, who joined McDonald's as a licensee more than 10 years ago and now employs over 850 members of the community across six restaurants in the Central Coast and Lake Macquarie regions - Belmont, Cardiff, Glendale, Tuggerah F/C, Swansea and Wyong.
McDonald's Cardiff will have exclusive offers for the opening, including a Big Mac for $3 and standard coffee from McCafe for $2 available via the MyMacca's app from Saturday, December 23, to Saturday December 30.
"As a local business, we are proud to support local charities and groups that are important to our customers and people, including Cardiff City Football Club and Cardiff Cobras Rugby League Football Club, Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith is the NSW, Australian and World Ironman Champion in Masters Surf Lifesaving. He is passionate about sport, its role in shaping young leaders and supporting local sporting clubs in the Lake Macquarie region.
The new restaurant is fitted with modern décor and features a dual lane drive thru, dedicated partner delivery room, McCafe and PlayPlace for customers to enjoy.
McDonald's is currently hiring a variety of crew, barista, management and maintenance roles in restaurants across Lake Macquarie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.