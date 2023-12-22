Political opposition is about more than saying 'no' all the time

PETER Dutton's job is not, as Greg Hunt suggests, to provide an incessant no to the government. As Bob Watson reminds us, Opposition is really about providing reasoned alternative policies and better solutions to acknowledge problems.
I think we should hear more from Mr Dutton and Ms Lee than just telling leaders "no, you're wrong". It would be good to hear, "yes, but here's what we think would improve your idea" and occasionally, "yes, this time we agree with you".
Remember Tony Abbott in opposition? We listened to his "no", and he convinced us that his job was simply that. Greg Hunt might still believe that, but as Prime Minister Mr Abbott found that it was not nearly enough, and his one-dimensional rhetoric saw him replaced after less than two years, with a successor who took a much more pragmatic approach.
The point for Peter Dutton, Sussan Ley et al is that opposition should be constructive. You know it makes sense.
THE ancients thought December 25 marked the winter solstice - the shortest day, and an occasion for celebration. The Church christianised the event and chose it for the birth of Jesus. We don't know when Jesus was born, but it was certainly a natural birth in Nazareth. About 50 years after his death stories of a miraculous birth circulated. The letters of Paul, the earliest documents in the New Testament to be written, know nothing of it. In fact he writes of Jesus being 'born of a woman.'
The earliest gospel is equally silent on the subject. It seems the story emerged in two Christian communities and so the cult of Mary was born. Christians will soon be singing of the myth, ignoring the historical evidence. Someone should have told Mathew's magi that stars don't move. As to Luke's shepherds abandoning their sheep- a pretty dumb bunch. So I'll give Christmas a miss. The myth and the commercialism are major deterrents. Happy Hanukkah.
FEDERAL Parliament has finished for the year.
When politicians sit down for Christmas lunch with a table of fancy tucker, fine wines and cold beers, I think they should spare a thought for the Indigenous youth locked up in detention centres and adult prisons.
I believe the young Indigenous offenders are a result of the invasion of Australia, the justice system has failed them, as I believe it was set up to do so.
I think the federal Labor government should take control from the states and build youth detention centres run by their Indigenous communities who are the only ones who can give love and respect to them, a chance for rehabilitation and education.
I reckon the white jailers can offer only more colonialism. Brutality is their only behaviour modification treatment for Indigenous youth in their care (exactly what we saw on television at the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre in Darwin).
The federal Labor government is in a prime position to make the change. I long for good cheer and a better life for our Indigenous population.
I WOULD like to send out a big thank you to the highly intelligent motorists who feel the necessity to sound their car horns and shout abusive language to mobile speed camera operators and vehicles.
I am extremely lucky to reside on a main road that the authorities feel must exhibit a high volume of speeding vehicles. In this current month of December, my family have had the pleasure of having a speed camera vehicle parked at front of my home / bedroom on six occasions so far with the motor running, no doubt for the driver's comfort and air conditioning, and also headlights and other flashing warning lights ablaze.
This occurs at all hours day and night, and usually in stints of around four hours. The operators advise that the parking positions are dictated by head office in Sydney and mustn't vary by more than a few centimetres. I have requested they allow better access to my property via my front gate or allowing safer access from my drive onto the main road, which has fallen on deaf ears. Being told repeatedly to contact the 1300 number is a joke, as is email, with never a response forthcoming. Next stop will be the local member. So once again, thanks heaps for tooting and abusing. It just adds to our overall personal frustrations. As a footnote, I understand the need for road safety and bet you're glad to use the main road to go to work, shop etc.
ALL this hoo-ha about Usman Khawaja's statement "all lives are equal." I believe that to be so true. If many single-interest groups adopted this, then there would be less conflict in the world. This is also where the "yes" voters got it so wrong, by trying to split us rather than treat all Australians the same. All should be equals and treated accordingly. It was Martin Luther King who made a similar statement in his now famous "I have a dream" speech. We are very slow learners.
WITH the Christmas holiday period upon us, we can watch our chosen sport and appreciate the sporting prowess of the athletes involved. Watching sport is a time to relax and forget the trials and tribulations of life which means we do not need to be subjected to divisive personal protests on the sporting field. Prominent sports people should be reminded that they are handsomely paid for their sporting skills and not for protesting personal crusades.
I DRIVE into Newcastle a couple of times a week and today I couldn't help noticing the fuel price differences. Assuming a 50-litre tank, the differences in price varied from roughly $90 at Lake Munmorah to $80 at Swansea to $109 at the two major servos at Belmont and Gateshead and that's on E10. That's $29, or 33 per cent extra or less depending on how you see it. Point is. It's worth checking up.
THERE is only one commodity that rivals the giant mountains of coal I see as I go over Stockton bridge to work this time of year: it's hams. This Christmas I suggest the government invest in modern day science and create an eight-legged pig, the oct-oinker. It would certainly be a blessing for butchers, just like coal has blessed the lives of developing nations. Merry Christmas to the butchers of Australia; we are weird but we are wonderful. Cheers, leg-ends.
