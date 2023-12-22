Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Political opposition is about more than saying 'no' all the time

By Letters to the Editor
December 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.

PETER Dutton's job is not, as Greg Hunt suggests, to provide an incessant no to the government. As Bob Watson reminds us, Opposition is really about providing reasoned alternative policies and better solutions to acknowledge problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.