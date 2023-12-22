Inquiry urges fresh inquest into 1980 murder of Newcastle family man, Richard Slater

THE case of murdered 69-year-old Richard Slater at a Newcastle 'beat' in 1980 may be re-opened thanks to the special commission of inquiry into LGBTQI hate crimes.
In the first of his 19 recommendations, NSW Supreme Court Justice John Sackar advised police to make an application for a fresh inquest into Mr Slater's death, along with three other men.
The world-first inquiry examined the details surround Mr Slater's death a few days after being brutally assaulted in a toiled block in Birdwood Park, Newcastle.
Mr Slater, a former crane driver for BHP who was not gay, had been on his way to do some shopping and buy some lottery tickets.
The Birdwood Park toilet block was a well known beat, police describing it in a 1983 summary a "renowned meeting place for the homosexual element of this area at all hours during the day and night".
His then 17-year-old grandson told police that Mr Slater had stopped in the same toilets on occasions when he was travelling with him due to his prostate condition.
Mr Slater's youngest grandchild, who was 11 at the time, told the inquiry that his murder haunted her, having a 'horrific and heart breaking impact' on her life.
Justice Sackar also recommended that the death certificates of five other people be amended to correctly record the circumstances of their deaths, and asked police to regularly monitor DNA bases to try and identify specific people relevant to other murders.
His final report was released on Thursday after 18 months of hearings. In it he was scathing of NSW Police, saying they took an "adversarial or unnecessarily defensive" approach to their part in the inquiry.
But significant aspects of his report addressed historical matters, attitudes, behaviours and practices that had since been substantially improved upon, he said, which was one reason why there were fewer recommendations than might be expected of an 800-page report, he said.
Justice Sackar suggested the NSW government establish a working group to consider the ongoing implementation of recommendations from previous inquiries, as well as this one.
"I think it is appropriate that the outcome of that consideration be recorded publicly," Justice Sackar said.
He said he could not understand why the NSW Parliament, and/or the NSW Police had not offered an official apology to the LGBTIQ community for historically inadequate or slow responses to violence.
He urged the police to consider apologising to the LGBTIQ community in a way that "does not seek to minimise or qualify the role that the NSWPF played in the harm done to the LGBTIQ community by bias motivated violence".
The history recorded in the report should be acknowledged and reported, he said.
"There is always a risk that history such as this will fade from - or never truly enter - the broader public consciousness, and even the consciousness of members of the LGBTIQ community who did not live through this period.
"The history of violence against the LGBTIQ community is an ugly one, but the trauma to and resilience of the LGBTIQ community through that period should have enduring recognition."
