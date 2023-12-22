Silver linings abound this Christmas despite the year's hardships

In the many sources of pain endured over the year, there is hope in the efforts of the helpers and the support of communities.
AS Christmas arrives, it is easy to conjure the traditional image of a decorated tree above piles of presents. But in 2023, that image perhaps seems unsuitable.
Christmas may be about doing more with less for many this year. Huge demand from support services in the lead-up would indicate that Hunter families are feeling the pinch of both rising interest rates and a cost of living crunch that show little sign of ending soon. It has not been an easy year.
Yet there are silver linings to even those dark clouds. Gatherings like Soul Hub's annual Christmas party are reportedly the highlight of the year for many, a sign that community can prove more important than so many of the material trappings associated with the Christmas season.
Even more crucial than wealth, of course, is health. We may wish each other a happy or merry Christmas, but underpinning that wish is the need for it to be a safe one. Few of us will enjoy a time when we are at risk, but sadly the holiday season is also far too synonymous with tragedy.
Drownings, road deaths and the losses inflicted by bushfires as recently as last week have etched pain on what should be a joyous time of year. But in the many sources of pain endured over the year, there is hope in the efforts of the helpers and the support of communities.
The pain of so many losing so much in bushfire is unimaginable, but the extent of donations and support offered by a community rallying in that smoky aftermath has been truly inspiring.
With too many deaths recorded on our coastline this year, volunteers will sacrifice part of their holiday break to help prevent that number growing any higher.
Dusk patrols have expanded on beaches at Port Stephens as an influx of visitors hit the water in a trial of sorts brought about because volunteers are committed to their service. With so many of those deaths occurring on unpatrolled beaches or outside patrol hours, it is a pattern we can all learn from and take extra precautions.
Likewise, police are out in force on the road. While they may draw the ire of some motorists, their watch is designed to keep the majority safe from rule breaches from a few. In a time when celebration can often mean the slosh of alcohol consumption, it is little wonder a closer eye falls on our roads. Seatbelts, speeding and other offences remain in the spotlight at this time of year partly because each year, the blitz detects drivers doing the wrong thing. Until that changes, why would police enforcement?
Of course, police could not be on the roads if they were having their own holidays either. There are many who will find themselves working through what is largely considered a break from the office - including in the Newcastle Herald newsroom - and we should all spare a minute to appreciate the efforts of the few who keep services running so the rest of us may enjoy our leisure.
From all of us at the Newcastle Herald, may you have a happy and safe Christmas filled with the best kinds of gifts.
