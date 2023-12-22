Volunteers begin bump-in for a festive feast on the Newcastle foreshore

ANGELS in Christmas t-shirts were hard at work to begin bump-in on Friday for the iconic Samaritans Christmas lunch ahead of Christmas Day.
Unloading picnic rugs, tables and chairs more than 100 volunteers scurried around Newcastle Foreshore Park to create the setting for a festive feast for December 25, where they are expecting to feed a crowd of 1300.
The Christmas Day lunch will be held from 11am-2pm at the Railway Carriage Shed, Newcastle Foreshore and a second lunch will be held at the same time in Singleton on Christmas Eve, December 24 at the All Saints Anglican Parish Hall.
Samaritans president Bishop Peter Stuart said every year the Hunter charity supports thousands of people in need and anyone is welcome to come along.
"People in our community who do not have sufficient resources for food, utilities, and basic living needs. We know that people's emotional and financial struggles become more intense during the festive season. Often, it is harder to get support," he said.
"We run Christmas events to ensure fewer people spend the festive season alone. These events would be impossible without the goodwill of our donors and volunteers."
Samaritans director of Family and Community Services Tanya Rosemond-Stephens said the charity was committed to supporting people in need year-round.
"While the festive season is a difficult time financially and emotionally for many people, we know that January and February can also be stressful," she said.
"Families face increased food costs with children at home during the school holidays and then the costs associated with them returning to school."
"The Christmas Day lunch is just one of more than 100 services we offer. So, please reach out to Samaritans if you need support."
Samaritans is also running a Christmas Appeal to help fund its services. If you can offer support, go to www.samaritans.org.au/donate.
