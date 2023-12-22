Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News
What's on

Volunteers begin bump-in for a festive feast on the Newcastle foreshore

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 22 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANGELS in Christmas t-shirts were hard at work to begin bump-in on Friday for the iconic Samaritans Christmas lunch ahead of Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.