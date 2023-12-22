Olympic flame still flickers for Keenan Marsden but Paris off agenda in 2024

KEENAN Marsden says the Olympic flame still flickers, but the Newcastle water polo representative has made the difficult decision to withdraw from the Australian squad ahead of next year's Games.
Marsden, 25 and a plumber by trade who lives at Holmesville with new wife Maddison, recently made the call to "pull the pin" on a bid for Paris.
"I got married recently and me being a plumber, I can't really afford to have that much time off. It's a financial thing and trying to think about my family situation," Marsden told the Newcastle Herald.
"Living up in Newy makes it hard too, not being in Sydney with the [Aussie] boys as often as I'd like to be. I had to make the call sooner rather than later."
Marsden's made World Cup, World Championship and World League appearances over the last two years, but hasn't ruled out revisiting an Olympic campaign down the track at either Los Angeles (2028) or Brisbane (2032).
"I think it [Olympic dream] will always burn, hopefully one day I might make it. But for the moment I'm content getting to play three of the biggest four tournaments in the world," he said.
Marsden still intends to honour a commitment with Sydney club Drummoyne in 2024, hoping to claim an Australian Water Polo League title. The Devils visit the Hunter Hurricanes at Lambton Pool first up on February 3.
Meanwhile, the Aussie men's side have finished their overseas tour with an 11-9 win over hosts France on Friday (AEDT). Sharks co-captain Nathan Power recorded goals in losses to Italy (15-7) and Montenegro (8-6) earlier this week.
