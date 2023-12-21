7 key trends shaping EVs in 2024: Insights from ROLLiN' Insurance

As the world battles with an ongoing climate crisis, one of the key steps being taken is a move towards electric vehicles.



With electric SUVs producing, on average, just 37% of the emissions of their petrol-powered counterparts, they can be an important weapon in the fight against global warming.

While Australia is not moving in the direction of an EV future as quickly as Britain or Norway, the trend towards battery-powered transport is clear to see.



From 2021 to 2022, the number of electric vehicles on Australian roads almost doubled from 44,000 to 83,000.

Trends in electric vehicles run a lot deeper than raw numbers. Let's take a look at some insights from ROLLiN' Insurance and gain a stronger understanding of where the future of electric vehicles lies.

1. Advanced battery technology

ROLLiN' anticipates "significant advancements in battery technology, leading to longer driving ranges and shorter charging times," says ROLLiN's Underwriting Specialist, Paul Corbett. It's easy to see why.

Battery technology is a field of constant research and growth. Some advances we may see in the future include:

EV batteries serving as structural components of cars, leading to lighter vehicles.

Cobalt-free batteries, which forego the rare and often unethically-sourced material for lithium-ion.

Pure silicone batteries made from sand, which might have 3 times better performance than current examples.

Batteries are one of the most exciting areas of potential growth for electric vehicles. Look out for more research and development in this realm throughout 2024.

2. Faster charging times

One downside of electric vehicles when compared to their petrol-powered cousins is the time it takes to recharge an electric vehicle, as opposed to refilling a petrol vehicle. While some rapid-speed EV chargers can recharge a vehicle in 20 minutes, they are not the norm.

Most chargers provided to consumers can take hours to days to charge a vehicle. Naturally, this can pose a lot of difficulties for EV drivers. It can make lengthy road trips very difficult and contributes to the phenomenon of range anxiety.

In 2024, look out for more research and development when it comes to EV charging times. Improved battery technology can go a long way to improving charging times. Some scientists are looking into radically changing the configuration of batteries to revolutionise charging times.

3. Integration with Smart tech

EV brands such as Tesla have long been at the forefront of integrating cars with smart tech. It's expected that in 2024, this trend will continue as smart tech becomes even more important in our daily lives.

We already see smart tech integrated in electric vehicles through connecting to our smartphones, which can allow drivers to monitor battery levels and other elements of the vehicle on their handheld device.

One area observers are closely watching when it comes to the integration of electric vehicles with smart tech is the potential of automated charging. It is hoped that a deeper integration with smart home systems could offer advanced capabilities in this area, including scheduled charging, dynamic charging based on tariffs and load management.

4. Increased affordability

It's often mistakenly stated that Henry Ford invented the automobile. Ford actually invented the assembly line, the method by which automobiles became affordable to the masses.



Since this innovation was so important to the widespread availability of cars, it was Henry Ford who became synonymous with the invention.

While electric cars are already beginning a trend towards affordability, there is still a ways to go before they compete with the cheapest available petrol-powered cars. However, advancements in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles may pave the way for increased affordability in the near future.

Another reason to expect more affordability in the world of EVs is increased competition in the industry. Newer players such as Honda and Volkswagen look set to make waves with vehicles slated for 2024 releases.

With more companies vying for consumers dollars, manufacturers will have no choice but seek to make vehicles increasingly affordable.

5. Growing adoption among young Australians

As a car insurance brand with a focus on young drivers, ROLLiN' has its finger on the pulse of trends among this group. So we should take note when ROLLiN's Paul Corbett says he believes that "more young Aussies will embrace the benefits of EVs" in 2024.

It isn't exactly surprising that Millennials and Generation Z have a greater focus on climate change than older generations. As such, you'd expect young people to be excited at the prospect of owning an electric vehicle.

The problem? In a cost of living crisis predominantly hurting young people, a new Tesla isn't the first item on most essentials lists. However, the trend towards more affordable electric vehicles should be just what young people need to feel more comfortable taking the EV plunge.

6. Enhanced charging infrastructure

One of the most talked about drawbacks of electric vehicles is the dreaded range anxiety. Fortunately, one of the most undeniable trends in the EV space is enhanced charging infrastructure.

Currently, there are over 2,000 public charging stations in Australia. By 2030, the government has committed to building 50,000.

In 2024, Australia's charging infrastructure should become more expansive and advanced. Combined with advances in electric vehicles themselves, Australians should feel increasingly empowered to purchase an EV, knowing it can meet their driving needs.

7. Insurance products that cover EVs

Insurance products that are also designed with EVs in mind make it easier for customers to make the switch from petrol-powered cars to electric vehicles. For instance, ROLLiN's comprehensive insurance policy covers both EVs and petrol-powered vehicles.*.

Under ROLLiN', customers are also covered for electric car batteries, charging cables, wall boxes, and adapters, even if this equipment is being leased*.



With insurance policies that cover EVs and don't carry additional fees, owning an EV will only get easier. This is a key trend that is likely to continue into 2024.

These trends are likely to shape the EV market in 2024. EVs may very well prove to be one of the most important products of our time, so it's well worth keeping an eye on this market. Hopefully, these trends result in consumers enjoying better products at more affordable prices.

