Community raises concerns about Hunter Transmission Project

The impacts of compulsory acquisition on landowners' livelihoods, the loss of ecological communities, the need to upgrade roads and route selection were among the concerns raised about the Hunter Transmission Project.
Almost 300 submissions were received about the project between November 20 and December 18.
In its summary of early engagement, EnergyCo said its representatives had met with more than 200 people and held more than 60 meetings with stakeholders, landowners, local businesses and the Aboriginal community.
It received 292 submissions, made up 250 formal submissions and 42 surveys during the exhibition period.
"Land owners are worried about the effects of compulsory land acquisition," the summary said.
"This includes potentially reduced income, decreased land value and changes to how land can be used for farming as well as cultural and social values."
Barbara Dawson, who owns part of the property, said she was invited to participate in 30 minute Zoom call with high level EnegyCo staff on Thursday.
"We were given 13 minutes notice," she said.
"There was no real information, just excuses for trespassing and for their lack of communication and the promise to engage again in the new year."
The EnegyCo feedback summary also noted concerns about the increased risk of bushfires from the new high voltage infrastructure.
"We need to fully investigate and better explain how the new transmission line will influence the risk of bush fires, especially in specific regions such as Cedar Creek, Millfield and Cooranbong," the summary said.
Environment and biodiversity concerns were also raised.
"Minimising impacts on ecological communities, flora and fauna such as koalas, quolls, Regent Honeyeaters and wallabies. Clearing of vegetation is another key concern for the local community," the summary said.
Overall, people wanted increased public consultation and awareness about the project, in particular the preliminary route map.
"The location of the preliminary corridor and final alignment was questioned, particularly why existing easements are used for the Hunter Transmission Project," the summary said.
EnergyCo said it would publish a detailed feedback report in February.
The feedback will help refine the final design of the project, improve our decision of the final corridor and identify matters requiring further investigations surveys and studies.
The government has set an early 2028 deadline for the multi-billion dollar project, which will play an instrumental role in transporting renewable energy from the New England and Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zones to homes and businesses in the Hunter, Sydney and the Illawarra.
EnergyCo said it plans to start the environmental approvals process, including preparation of a detailed environmental impact statement for the project.
It hopes to have environmental approvals in place by mid to late 2025 and start construction in early 2026.
