Van Egmond's departure decision delayed as Jets likely to seek compensation

GARY van Egmond will be out to retain the Newcastle Jets' place in the A-League women's top six against Wellington in New Zealand on Saturday but whether it is the coach's last game in charge is unclear.
Van Egmond is understood to be the preferred candidate to take over China's national women's youth program.
The 58-year-old made a whirlwind trip to China last week to explore the opportunity. He met with Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske on Tuesday and his future at the club was expected to be known by Friday.
Van Egmond is contracted to the Jets until the end of the A-League season in April and the club is likely to seek compensation for an early release.
"At this point in time, with Gary in New Zealand and having a game tomorrow, it is not yet resolved," Mattiske said. "We will be getting together when he returns from the trip to re-engage and get to a final position."
After Wellington, the Jets host Adelaide United at No.2 Sportsground on New Years Eve.
If a deal is stuck, Van Egmond will be required in China in early January to prepare the national team for the under-23 women's Asian Cup, to be held in Uzbekistan in March.
Current assistant coach Ryan Campbell is likely to take the reins if van Egmond departs. The club will also need to find a replacement to take charge of the academy.
