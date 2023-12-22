Sydney to Hobart rookie prepared for baptism of fire on Mako

Most days, Newcastle businessman Ethan Ortlipp is the one in control and giving the orders.
But come Boxing Day, Ortlipp knows he will be a "workhorse" in the firing line of the unpredictable theatre that is the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.
The 42-year-old, owner of the Coal & Cedar bar in Newcastle and the Royal Crown Hotel at Dudley, will compete in his first Sydney to Hobart as part of the Mako crew.
Ortlipp has become part of the ownership of the Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club (NCYC) boat, a Sydney 40 design, which was second in the PHS division last year.
Paul O'Rourke, the NCYC chief executive, is skipper of a crew also featuring experienced Sydney to Hobart competitors Adam Manders, Adrian Kiely, Greg and Marcus Busch, Hugh and Tim Dodds and Mark Nugent.
Ortlipp was ready for the challenge - and change of pace - as a greenhorn in the bluewater classic.
"I just get told what to do basically," Ortlipp said with a laugh.
"I'm the workhorse and the one that gets yelled at, told what to pull and to move out of the way, and what to carry.
"But it's exciting. I'm pretty pumped for it."
He is relatively new to sailing but is quickly feeding his interest in the sport.
"I've been sailing for only about three or four years, then one of the young guys who was working for me at Coal and Cedar, he's been sailing for a long time and his dad is the big dog on the boat," he said.
"I just got involved, going out for spins on a Wednesday then Sundays and I ended up buying into the boat.
"They asked me to do the Hobart with them this year. They said 'give it a go, mate'. It keeps me out of the pub for a few days anyway.
"I've done a few races, but no multi-day bluewaters. I've done a few long distance sails over a few days, but not a race of this magnitude or risk.
"I suppose I always wanted to know how it even worked. How people even sail upwind, so I went down to Sydney and did a short course a few years ago, then the guys had me crewing down at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club.
"Then I went and did coastal skipper and a few other courses as part of the Yachtmaster scheme, just to get more of an idea what was going on, rather than just pulling on sheaths and pulling up sails all the time.
"There's definitely a lot to learn in that game. When you think you've kind of got it, you kind of don't."
Lake Macquarie Yacht Club boat She's The Culprit, Mick Martin's Frantic, Bob Griffits' Millennium Falcon and Paul Beath's Verite are other Hunter entries in this year's race.
