Tash Prior says Jets have depth to cover loss of Emily van Egmond

Tash Prior believes the Jets have the confidence and mix of players to fill the void left by Matildas star Emily van Egmond when they take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday at Sky Stadium.
Van Egmond's four-game guest stint with Newcastle ended with a 4-2 win over Western United last Sunday at No.2 Sportsground. It lifted the Jets to sixth place on 10 points after eight games.
"It's exciting, we've been building for that win for maybe two or three games, so I think getting that under our belt, going into the top six now, hopefully we get the win going into the Christmas break and then it's only onwards and upwards from there," Prior said.
"Emily going will be a bit of a hit but the rest of the team, we know what our roles are. I think something has definitely clicked.
"[Emily] definitely builds confidence, whether it's in training or in games and she's a really positive force ... so I think everyone has got that confidence to go into the next games. We are in a really good space."
Their next challenge is a first trip to Wellington to play Phoenix, who the Jets have beaten in all three encounters on Australian soil. Wooden-spooners last year, Wellington have rebuilt to sit fourth on 13 points.
Libby Copus-Brown appears a likely replacement for van Egmond in midfield but top striker Melina Ayres could also be in the frame after returning from injury off the bench last Sunday.
"Soph Hoban is playing really well the last few games, and I think we've got Libby coming back in, which is great," Prior said.
"She's obviously a big player in the midfield and Cass [Davis] is like a rock in there as well. And in terms of scoring, obviously Sarina [Bolden] is doing a great job and we've got people like [Lara] Gooch who is ridiculously quick. Emily will leave a bit of a void, but I think we've got enough players to fill that in different ways."
