Samaritans Christmas Day lunch delights over a 1000 on Newcastle foreshore

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 25 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:08pm
SHARING laughter and a meal in the spirit of Christmas, a crowd of 1300 gathered at the Railway Carriage Shed for the annual Samaritans Christmas lunch on Monday, December 25.

