Samaritans Christmas Day lunch delights over a 1000 on Newcastle foreshore

SHARING laughter and a meal in the spirit of Christmas, a crowd of 1300 gathered at the Railway Carriage Shed for the annual Samaritans Christmas lunch on Monday, December 25.
Community members filled the decorated tables with others opting for a picnic setting and enjoyed a feast of chicken, hams, bread rolls, potato salad, pudding with custard and more.
Mayfield's Maddison Falconer attends the lunch every year and said today the volunteers had outdone themselves.
"I think it's been fabulous out here. It's nice everyone's enjoying themselves. it's really helped out the community," she said.
"We would be eating toast for lunch if it wasn't for this."
"A massive thank you to the volunteers, they've gone far beyond this Christmas and put a smile on my daughter's face."
Lambton's Jason Campbell was enjoying a dance to the live music and said it was a lovely way to spend Christmas Day.
"It's pretty laid back, there's music playing and when there's music playing it takes over. I come from a musical family," he said.
He said he was impressed with the quick lunch service and the food was delicious.
"When I saw the line I was a bit worried but they were so quick at service," he said.
The mammoth effort was pulled together by more than 100 volunteers who scurried around the Newcastle Foreshore Park on Friday to set the festive scene.
"We had over 175 volunteers working to prepare for this and working on Christmas Day. It's such a joy to see the spirit of Christmas," Samaritans president Bishop Peter Stuart said.
At the lunch there were 1300 packs of chicken, 2000 slices of ham off the bone, 1500 servings of potato salad, pudding with custard and 2000 Christmas gifts to be enjoyed by all who attended.
Therese Sciberras has volunteered at the event for 23 years and said she enjoys making people happy.
"I love mixing in with people and making them happy on this day, and giving people something to eat and a toy to the kids," she said.
Bishop Stuart said the Hunter charity has been assisting the community for over 20 years and recognises the need to support people who may be lonely at Christmas time or in need.
"There are people who could be lonely at Christmas, there would be people who wouldn't be able to have a Christmas dinner, and this lunch is a way of drawing the community together, celebrating Christmas and making a difference," he said.
"There's such a buzz as the event occurs on Christmas day."
He said it wouldn't be possible without the massive support from the local community and businesses.
"People are incredibly generous, they want to make a difference for those who might be doing it tough at this time of year. They are getting together to share in the spirit of Christmas."
Samaritans family and community services director Tanya Rosemond-Stephens said the energy at the Christmas lunch was fantastic.
"We expect nothing else other than people looking to share friendship, share a meal and also to not be lonely," she said.
"It's very important again that we recognise loneliness can cause despair at this time of the year. It's not always a happy time for people."
She also said it was important to support young children and families in need not just at Christmas time, but all year-round.
"While the festive season is a difficult time financially and emotionally for many people, we know that January and February can also be stressful," she said.
"Families face increased food costs with children at home during the school holidays and then the costs associated with them returning to school."
She encouraged people in need to reach out and she acknowledged the volunteering efforts and local businesses that dedicate their time into putting on the Hunter's biggest charity lunch.
"We wouldn't be able to do this without them," she said.
