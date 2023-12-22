Jets taught lesson by rampant Adelaide

THE Newcastle Jets travelled to Adelaide hoping to force their way into the A-League top six at Christmas, instead they were out-gunned 3-1 by a desperate home side on Friday night.
The Reds had lost three straight, but they found their groove at Coopers Stadium and made the visitors pay.
There were question marks over two of the Reds' goals but they dominated the match bar a 15-minute period at the start of the the second half.
Hiroshi Ibusuki put the home side in front in the 14th minute, despite the assistant referee flagging for offside in the lead up.
The Jets lifted after the break but couldn't produce an equaliser before two goals in two minutes to Zac Clough (68th) and Ben Halloran (70th) put the game to bed.
Jets replacement Justin Vidic scored a consolation goal - his first in the A-League - in the 89th minute, but it was too little, too late.
The loss was the Jets' fourth of the campaign and left them in ninth place on nine points after nine rounds.
In a further blow, Reno Piscopo had to be replaced after 15 minutes with a leg injury.
"It was another learning experience for a young group unfortunately," Jets captain Brandon O'Neill told broadcaster Paramount after the match. "Sometimes you have to learn through hurt. We did some good things and some not so good things. It has been the story of our season so far.
"We have very good intent going forward but our execution and decision making when we get to the front third ... we know we can be better. As soon as you give the ball away to a good side at home, they are going to punish you. It was a big learning experience in that department.
"The positive is that we kept going right to the end. Young Vidic comes on and scores his first goal in professional football. That is a positive."
Jets coach Rob Stanton went with the same starting XI for a third straight game.
Adelaide coach Carl Veart recalled experienced imports Isaias and Ibusuki.
Piscopo should have put the Jets in front in the 11th minute when one-on-one with Joe Gauci but couldn't beat the keeper, who was on Friday named in the Socceroos side for the Asian Cup.
Piscopo felt his groin straight away and was replaced.
Two minutes later,Adelaide were controversially in front.
Jonny Yull got in behind and cut a ball back for Ibusuki to turn inside the right post.
Yull was flagged for offside but the VAR overturned the decision, ruling he was in line with Jets defender Mark Natta.
The decision brought protests from the Jets players and bench but to no avail.
Adelaide constantly put the Jets under pressure with a high press. With less time on the ball, the visitors' passing game was awry.
The home side continued to open up the Jets' defence.
Ibusuki missed with another header, Luka Jovanovic forced a good save from Ryan Scott, Ryan Kitto volleyed over the bar and the keeper did well again to deny Isaias.
Somehow, the Jets were still in the match at half-time.
The Reds had 58 per cent of possession and had fired 12 shots to the visitors' one.
The Jets had everything to do after the break
Stamatelopoulos headed a freekick straight into the hands of Gauci and Clayton Taylor had a goal-bound shot blocked as the visitors sprung to life.
The visitors exploded with seven shots in seven minutes.
It was as though the team's swapped shirts at half-time.
With momentum shifting, Adelaide introduced wonder boy Nestory Irankunda and the experienced Halloran just before the hour mark.
Phil Cancar forced a desperate save from Gauci in the 61st minute.
Jovanovic missed a chance to seal the deal a minute later, hitting the post with a first-time effort after great lead up from Irankunda.
Two minutes later the game was over.
Phil Cancur lunged at Jovanovic inside the box and Zac Clough squeezed his spot kick under Ryan.
Then Halloran put a rebound away after great work from Irankunda.
All of a sudden, a nervy 1-0 lead was a procession.
