Aaron Bills ready for second chance at Australian Country Championships

LEG-SPINNER Aaron Bills thought his chance at a second Australian Country Championships (ACC) might have slipped by.
Picking up a hamstring niggle while bowling in a club game for Wests last month, Bills re-injured his left leg but played on for Newcastle at state titles less than seven days later.
The 25-year-old carpenter underwent a nervous three weeks leading into the NSW Country Championships final at No.1 Sportsground on December 10, but after being cleared to take the field Bills made his mark with 4-50 and was named man of the match.
Now, having earned another Bush Blues cap, Bills will be "resting up" and "going fishing" over the Christmas break before declaring himself fit for an eight-day national carnival on home soil from January 3.
"Definitely [had some doubts]. I'd been to the physio a couple of times and he wasn't sure about it," Bills told the Newcastle Herald.
"I was in a lot of pain bowling up at Tamworth [with Newcastle during pool stages of NSW Country Championships in November] but Nick Foster [captain] and Shane Burley [coach] looked after me. I just bowled my 10 [overs] and came off.
"I had a good run around last Sunday [December 17] in a T20 game for Wests and it felt very good. I reckon I'm 100 precent now. Ready to go for the boys."
Bills has claimed 29 wickets at an average of 13.07 across all competitions so far this summer, featuring best figures of 5-12 in round one of first grade.
The Raymond Terrace product has played in all-but one of Newcastle's five straight NSW Country successes.
Bills says men's ACC trophy holders Victoria again shape as "the team to beat".
The Bush Blues open their 2023-2024 campaign against ACT at Harker Oval on Wednesday week.
NSW COUNTRY - MEN'S FIXTURES IN NEWCASTLE
January 3 v ACT at Harker Oval (10am - 50 overs)
January 4 v Western Australia at Lynn Oval (10am - 50 overs)
January 5 v South Australia at Waratah Oval (10am - T20)
January 5 v Victoria at No.1 Sportsground (6.30pm - T20)
January 7 v Queensland at Passmore Oval (10am - T20)
January 7 v ACT at Passmore Oval (2pm - T20)
January 8 v Queensland at Lynn Oval (10am - 50 overs)
January 9 v South Australia at Waratah (10am - 50 overs)
January 10 v Victoria at Lynn Oval (10am - 50 overs)
