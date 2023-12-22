Two men on run after locking woman in storeroom and stealing cigarettes

Two men are on the run after police were told the pair locked a woman in a storeroom, ransacked a store and stole cigarettes before fleeing.
Lake Macquarie police were called to a shop on Glebe Street, Kahibah about 6.30am on Friday, December 22 where they spoke with a female employee.
The woman, aged 48, told the officers two unknown men locked her in a storeroom before ransacking the shop and stealing cigarettes.
The men were last seen heading north on Glebe Street, Kahibah, riding scooters, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Police are investigating the matter.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information can also be reported online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
