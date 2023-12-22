Mark Minervini wants one better from Meritable after sharp debut

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini hopes lightly raced Meritable can repeat his first-up performance on Saturday at Randwick and open the door to bigger targets.
The five-year-old Snitzel stallion was a 100-1 shot when he flashed home between runners on debut for Minervini in the listed Starlight Stakes (1100m) at Rosehill on December 2 to finish 0.62 of a length second to Dragonstone.
He drops to a benchmark 88 handicap over the same distance on Saturday with the advantage of gate one but rises six kilograms to 59kg. Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons has the ride again.
Minervini hoped Meritable could produce a similar effort.
"He went between the leader and the horse outside it, and I reckon if he had of come around them, he probably wins," Minervini said of the Rosehill run.
"But from gate one he should get a similar run tomorrow.
"Second-up is my only concern, but it's been three weeks and I don't think he's gone backwards. I think he's come on from that run.
"He goes up a bit in weight but he comes back in grade, so hopefully he'll be thereabouts at the finish. I'm sure he will be.
"I'm just hoping that second-up he can perform again. I think the soft 6 is in his favour and I really like him from barrier one."
The eye-catching first-up run came after two trials for Minervini, who leased a half stake in Meritable from New Zealand breeder Colin Wightman following his purchase of the galloper for $80,000 in September.
Meritable had raced three times this year for Annabel Neasham in Queensland for one placing. A year earlier, he had been unplaced in the Fred Best Classic and Gold Coast Guineas for Andrew Forsman. Earlier in his three-year-old season, he was second at group 2 and group 1 level in New Zealand.
Wightman plans to stand Meritable at stud on the New Zealand South Island but Minervini hopes to have some joy with him at the track in the meantime.
"When he was in New Zealand early days, the owner tells me he beat I Wish I Win, and he said he's got ability, and he showed it the other week," he said.
"[Wightman] said, 'look Mark, take him and have a go with him. If you think he can win a race, race him. If not, I'll send him to stud'.
"It was too late for the season just gone so he asked if I was interested in leasing part of him. So far he's been one horse who's been a good result for me. If he could win Saturday, it will be a great result.
"I think now that he's shown a bit of form, we'll probably race him until the end of the season. We might even look at going to Adelaide for the Goodwood, or a race like that."
Meritable was a $9 TAB chance on Saturday. Minervini also has Super ($18) in race four and New Republic ($41) in the ninth.
"I think Super is around the mark in a race like that. There's no standouts there," Minervini said of the Midway Handicap.
"Jason Collett rode him the other day and he was happy with the first-up run [when seventh] and thought he'd take good improvement out of it, and I think he will.
"And New Republic in his best form could feature.
"There's a couple of important scratchings in that race - the topweight Manbehindthemoney and Jumeirah Beach. That's made that race easier.
"I wouldn't fall over if either of them lobbed into the money."
