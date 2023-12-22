Kylie Garaty's Yesnomaybeso out to cap big year at Newcastle

Holmesville trainer Kylie Garaty is counting on a trailing run behind newcomer Gandalf to help Yesnomaybeso finish an award-winning season on a high at Newcastle on Saturday night.
Yesnomaybeso has the Newcastle horse of the year pointscore prize in his keeping on 80 points - 18 clear of next best Shiralee - heading into the final meeting of the year at the track.
The seven-year-old, which Garaty owns in partnership with Peter Houghton, has raced 48 times this season and most starts have been at Newcastle, where he has five wins, five seconds and 10 thirds. A $6000 yearling buy, he has won $50,506 of his $167,392 prizemoney this year. Last week he finished well to come second.
"He's been pretty consistent. He's a tough horse and he didn't really start until a late two-year-old," Garaty said. "He's probably going at his best. He doesn't normally get a distance but that race last week was just his second over 2500 and he did well.
"There's a hand-painted picture of him hanging in the house. He's part of the family, definitely."
On Saturday night, Yesnomaybeso has a back-row draw in race three, behind Clayton Harmey-trained import Gandalf.
"It's first-up from New Zealand and we don't know what it's like out of the gate, but if we can follow it through, I think we are a big chance," Garaty said.
Blake Hughes (driver) and Darren Elder (trainer) will win their respective premiership pointscores.
Hughes has 724 points to lead Josh Gallagher (682) in the drivers' standings. Gallagher has more wins - 54 - than Hughes (40) but trails on the 8-4-2 scoring system.
Elder leads the trainers' race with 756 from Harmey, who has 626. Harmey has 46 winners to Elder's 43.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.