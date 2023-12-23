Sporting Declaration: Christmas gifts that Newcastle sport needs

Dear Santa.
How's things? Hope you are well and your reindeers are in fine fettle before what shapes as a fairly hectic 24 hours.
Without wanting to sound like a greedy so-and-so, I've got a fairly long list this year, although I would like to stress that I'm submitting the majority of these requests on behalf of all Novocastrian sports fans, and I'm more than happy to share my presents.
For starters, the No.1 item I'd like gift-wrapped, taking pride of place under the Christmas tree, is a premiership trophy for the Newcastle Knights.
OK, I know what you're thinking.
Everyone wants one and there are only so many to go around.
But let's be honest, we're still paying homage to the two pieces of silverware collected way back in 1997 and 2001, and they're starting to look a tad old and tired.
Sure, last season was a pleasant surprise, and a home final, three consecutive sell-out crowds and a Dally M medallist were more than most of us were expecting. Certainly a vast improvement on those years when you got your dates mixed up and delivered three successive wooden spoons, which were presumably intended for April Fools Day.
Without wanting to push the envelope, another premiership for Newcastle's NRLW team - to complete a matching set - would be a nice touch.
It's also not such a big ask, given that Tamika Upton and company have won the past two grand finals in a row. You might as well make a bird of it in the form of an NRLW title hat-trick.
With regards to Newcastle's other footballing flagship, the Jets, my aspirations are comparatively modest.
It's pretty obvious to all and sundry what should be top of their wish list.
A new owner capable of providing stability would fit the bill perfectly. Apparently such commodities are in short supply, but I guess you never know your luck.
Beggars, as they say, can't be choosers, but more than 40 years after the rise and fall of KB United, and the numerous incarnations since, we're a bit over these cheap-and-nasty benefactors, and are probably due for one with deep pockets and some idea what they're doing.
OK, next item I'd like to unwrap are some new facilities at No.1 Sportsground, so that professional-level cricket and AFL can be played in this city.
It's now coming up for nine years since we last hosted a Sheffield Shield game, let alone any of the Big Bash League, which, incidentally is being played in Albury this weekend and Coffs Harbour early in the new year.
Good luck to our regional brethren, but where's our slice of the Christmas pudding?
It does make one wonder what exactly City of Newcastle has achieved with its $8 million upgrade of the historic ground, considering that it's still not up to scratch.
Likewise, a new basketball stadium is surely long overdue, given that the current facility at Broadmeadow is 53 years old and has a roof that has been known to leak.
The NBL is absolutely booming, yet Newcastle has been bypassed as a venue since the demise of the Hunter Pirates in 2006.
Meanwhile, there are not enough courts for the myriad juniors in town, as the plans for a new complex remain in a state of flux.
Perhaps a new home of hoops and an entertainment centre will be part of the much-vaunted "sporting precinct" proposed for District Park.
Maybe they'll toss in an aquatic centre and upgrade the tennis courts while they're at it.
Ho ho ho. Little kids might believe in a big fat bloke dressed in a red suit flying around the world in a sleigh, climbing up and down chimneys to spread festive cheer and goodwill, but they're entitled to be sceptical about a concept as far-fetched as state-government funding in Our Town.
Last but not least, can you please toss in a box of tissues and a violin, for the council types who continued to insist the Supercars race was a great event for the entire community, despite all the evidence to the contrary.
Thanks Santa. I owe you one. Safe travels.
