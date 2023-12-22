Why ex-Knight Jarrod Mullen is set to play on past the age of 37

THE date is seared into Jarrod Mullen's memory.
December 2, 2018 - the day he nearly died, and the day he gave up alcohol and the drugs that came so close to killing him.
"It was the five-year anniversary the other day," he tells the Newcastle Herald, with a touch of pride.
It's been an eventful, life-changing half-decade for the former Newcastle Knights playmaker.
Since the cocktail of cocaine and prescription drugs that caused him to overdose, he's remained clean and sober, become a father and a husband, found a new career path as a youth counsellor, is happily settled in the northern suburbs of Wollongong and has been inducted as a life member of the Knights.
He also endured a well-documented fall from grace that culminated in him being convicted for trafficking more than $10,000 worth of cocaine, for which he was punished with a two-year community corrections order and 300 hours of community service.
And, having completed a four-year suspension for testing positive to a performance-enhancing steroid, he's resumed the rugby league career that was cut off in its prime.
Mullen was 29 and the Knights' highest-paid player when ASADA officers knocked on his door to deliver the news that turned his world upside down.
Initially in disbelief, he soon realised that treatment he had been receiving for a chronic hamstring injury - which he said had been described as an "amino acid" injection - was actually a banned substance under the anti-doping code.
Having debuted in first grade as an 18-year-old schoolboy, he had spent 12 seasons living the dream, playing in 211 games for the Knights and a lone State of Origin for NSW.
Rugby league was all he knew and suddenly, in the blink of an eye, it was ripped away from him.
Mullen's Newcastle teammates were told to have no contact with him and, removed from the routine and discipline that had become second nature, the man who skippered the Knights to two play-off triumphs in 2013 rapidly spiralled and started hanging out with the wrong crowd.
Two years ago, after completing his doping suspension, he signed with the Sunshine Coast Falcons, the Melbourne Storm's Q-Cup feeder club.
Despite arriving at the club in outstanding physical shape, he suffered a procession of injuries, from a dislocated shoulder to head knocks.
Relocating to Wollongong, to be closer to his in-laws, Mullen signed up at the start of last season with Corrimal Cougars, only to again dislocate his shoulder in his first trial game, prompting the fourth reconstruction of his career.
"I put a big hit on the winger, and their front-rower said: 'Pick on someone your own size'," Mullen recalled with a chuckle. "So then he took a hit-up and I flew out of the line to put a shot on him. I got a bit too excited. I got him good, but I did my shoulder in the process."
Undeterred, he will captain-coach the Cougars next year with Sean Maloney, as a 36-year-old turning 37 mid-season.
"They're a struggling club," he said.
"I think the season before last, they didn't win a game. Then last season they won one game.
"I live pretty much right next to Corrimal, so it's kind of like my local club.
"There are some clubs in the comp who chuck decent money at players, but Corrimal can't compete with that and I'm not in it for the money.
"I just want to help a struggling club.
"When I first moved down here, they gave me an opportunity to coach their juniors, a bit of one-on-one stuff, so I thought I owed them a bit of loyalty."
Asked if he felt he had unfinished business, after spending so long out of the game, Mullen replied: "Nah, not really.
"I feel fit, because I train pretty much every day.
"If I can still compete, I just reckon why not.
"My wife reckons she's sick of me getting injured and moping around the house.
"So this is probably the last hurrah. This is John Farnham stuff."
If he's injured again, he insists "that'll be me done" and he will focus purely on coaching.
"It's probably a stepping stone for me. I never thought I'd get into coaching, to be honest," he said.
"It's a bit weird but, then again, I played a fair bit with Cameron Ciraldo and I'd never have picked him as a coach. So I guess you never know."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.