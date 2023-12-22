Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why ex-Knight Jarrod Mullen is set to play on past the age of 37

By Robert Dillon
December 22 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Mullen during his final season with the Knights in 2016. Picture by Simone De Peak
Jarrod Mullen during his final season with the Knights in 2016. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE date is seared into Jarrod Mullen's memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.